Antigua And Barbuda Seeks Stronger Qatar Ties, Permanent Mission In 2027

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Antigua and Barbuda is looking to deepen its economic and diplomatic engagement with Qatar with plans to establish a permanent mission in Qatar by 2027, the ambassador of the country to Qatar told 'Gulf Times' in an exclusive interview. Theon Ali, who currently serves as Antigua and Barbuda's non-resident ambassador to Qatar, said the opening of a diplomatic mission in Qatar would mark an important step in relations that have developed rapidly over the past two years.

“A physical embassy in Doha is a question of when, not if, as the relationship deepens,” Ambassador Ali, said.“We are looking at a process that should take us into 2027. We are hopeful the process will take six months or so and the physical embassy will be established by Q3 2027.”

According to the ambassador, both the countries are moving to deepen bilateral relations and expand co-operation with aviation, tourism, climate finance and financial services emerging as key areas of co-operation.“Our relationship with Qatar has moved from introduction to agreement in less than two years. Qatar's ambassador to Antigua and Barbuda presented his credentials in 2023. We signed an air services agreement in January 2025.” he said.“The agreement allows unlimited passenger and cargo flights between the two countries.”

The ambassador noted that bilateral relations have progressed from initial engagement to a series of formal agreements and high-level diplomatic contacts in a relatively short period.

Ambassador Ali said the immediate priority is to translate the air services agreement into direct connectivity, describing aviation as the“commercial catalyst” for wider bilateral co-operation as improved connectivity would create opportunities across tourism, investment and business.

Antigua and Barbuda receives more than 1.2mn visitors annually, with tourism accounting for about 70% of its GDP and one-third of employment, and the areas of considerable note of cooperation are: aviation; climate; tourism and financial services.

“We have the destination. What we need is the capital and the connectivity to take it to the next tier,” Ali explained. He specifically highlighted Qatar's experience in luxury tourism and hospitality, saying companies such as Katara Hospitality and Qatar Airways could find opportunities in Antigua and Barbuda.

”We also offer opportunities in financial services, maritime activities and blue economy. Antigua and Barbuda has English common law, OECD- and FATF-compliant financial services and one of the world's largest ship registries,” he continued.

The envoy invited Qatari investors to explore opportunities in luxury hospitality and tourism, noting that major developments are under way in the country. He said Antigua and Barbuda is also keen to cooperate with Qatar on climate resilience, drawing on its own experience of extreme weather events.

He highlighted Qatar's support for Small Island Developing States through the Qatar Fund for Development, saying Qatar had demonstrated that smaller countries could have a significant international impact through diplomacy, development co-operation and humanitarian assistance. The ambassador said Antigua and Barbuda also viewed Qatar's role in international mediation and humanitarian action positively.“Qatar has shown that a small nation can exercise outsized diplomatic influence by staying at the table and keeping the channels open,” he said.

He also praised Qatar's development trajectory, particularly its emergence as a global destination for sport, culture, leisure and education. According to Ali, the 2022 FIFA World Cup demonstrated Qatar's ability to host a major global event while strengthening its international profile.

The ambassador also pointed to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) which Antigua and Barbuda will host in November, as another avenue for stronger Qatar engagement. The Commonwealth Business Forum, to be held alongside the summit, is expected to bring together more than 1,000 decision-makers, finance ministers and investors.

Ali said Qatar's capital and expertise could complement investment opportunities across Commonwealth countries, particularly in climate resilience, infrastructure, tourism and emerging sectors.

“Qatar has capital. The Commonwealth has pipeline. The Business Forum is where those two things meet,” he said. Climate finance is expected to be another major issue at CHOGM, with discussions set to cover renewable energy, debt-for-climate swaps and blue bonds.

Looking ahead, the ambassador is hopeful of the Qatar-Antigua and Barbuda relations moving beyond diplomatic consultations towards a structured economic partnership.

diplomatic engagement permanent mission bilateral relations financial services