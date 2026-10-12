HH The Deputy Amir Chairs First Meeting Of QU Board Of Trustees 2026-2027
At the outset of the meeting, the Board reviewed the implementation status of decisions and recommendations from the fourth meeting of the 2026-2027 academic year. The Board also discussed the items on the agenda and took the appropriate decisions in their regard.
The Board of Trustees of QU approved a proposal for a Master of Science in Clinical Practice in the field of health and medical sciences, as well as several proposals for academic programs in the fields of Early Childhood, Environmental Sciences, and Data Science.
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