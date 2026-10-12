HH The Amir To Address Inaugural Session Of Shura Council Tomorrow

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani will inaugurate the second regular session of the second legislative term, corresponding to the 55th annual session of the Shura Council, at the Tamim bin Hamad Hall tomorrow. His Highness the Amir will address the Shura Council members, where he will give the guidance and direction to the set of priorities for the year ahead, which the Shura Council regards as a guiding light and a cornerstone for its operations.

His Excellency the Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah al-Ghanim affirmed that the council, as the State of Qatar's legislative authority, attaches great importance to developing the country's legislative framework in accordance with established constitutional principles. He noted that, in this context, and in implementation of the wise directives of His Highness the Amir, the council places development sectors at the core of its priorities, while taking into account the aspirations of society and the priorities of the current phase.

On the opening of the session taking place tomorrow, HE al-Ghanim said that the council is deeply committed to conducting exhaustive studies of draft laws from all perspectives, debating them within the Tamim bin Hamad Hall, and ensuring their alignment with development requirements and the best interests of the citizens.

HE the Speaker emphasised that the content of the speeches delivered by His Highness the Amir at the opening of the Shura Council's legislative sessions serves as a guiding framework for the council's work, providing a source of inspiration for its vision, priorities, and the requirements of the current phase. He noted that these speeches consistently offer political directives regarding both domestic and foreign affairs, while highlighting the country's current reality and the progress achieved in realising comprehensive development; he affirmed that the Shura Council regards these insights as a guiding light and a cornerstone for its operations.

His Excellency the Secretary-General of the Shura Council Nayef bin Mohammed al-Mahmoud has said that the council's General Secretariat completed preparations for the opening of the second ordinary session. He noted that the preparations reflect a forward-looking institutional vision and draw on qualified national personnel to ensure the continuity of the council's work and improve institutional performance.

HE al-Mahmoud explained that the opening session would be followed by the first working session, during which the procedures stipulated in the Shura Council's internal regulations would be carried out.

He highlighted the General Secretariat's efforts to test technical and logistical systems and verify the readiness of all facilities to ensure the smooth and efficient conduct of proceedings. Co-ordination has also been carried out with the relevant entities to ensure the readiness of buildings, facilities, systems, technologies and personnel.

55th annual session Shura Council Tamim bin Hamad Hall legislative framework