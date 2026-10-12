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Saudi Civil Defense Announces Riyadh Is No Longer At Risk

Saudi Civil Defense Announces Riyadh Is No Longer At Risk


Date: 2026-10-12 11:02:53

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Saudi Civil Defense announced on Monday evening that the danger in Riyadh had passed after the National Early Warning Platform issued an alert.

In a post on X, the Saudi Civil Defense confirmed that an emergency warning had been sent to notify residents of a potential threat to the city.

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The Peninsula

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