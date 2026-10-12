Qatar Affirms Importance Of Digital Transformation, AI For Economic, Social Development

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

New York: The State of Qatar affirmed that digital transformation and artificial intelligence have become key drivers of economic and social development, enhancing services, boosting productivity, supporting decision-making, and accelerating progress toward sustainable development.

The statement was delivered by member of Qatar's delegation to the 81st session of the UN General Assembly's Second Committee Sheikh Khalid Abdulaziz Al-Thani, during discussions on Agenda Item 14, Information and Communications Technologies for Sustainable Development, at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

He stated that Qatar attaches great importance to advancing information and communications technology (ICT) and artificial intelligence within the framework of Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Digital Agenda 2030. These initiatives aim to strengthen secure and sustainable digital infrastructure, promote economic diversification, and ensure digital inclusion.

He noted that Qatar is implementing its National Artificial Intelligence Strategy, focusing on promoting scientific research, developing national capabilities, supporting AI applications across various sectors, and fostering partnerships. Initiatives such as GOV AI and TASMU Smart Qatar program contribute to accelerating digital transformation and improving the quality of public services.

He also highlighted Qatar's substantial investment in digital infrastructure to support artificial intelligence, including fiber-optic networks, data centers, and cloud computing capabilities, noting that these investments lay the groundwork for expanding AI applications. In this context, he pointed to Qatar's announcement in December 2025 of Qai, the national AI company, which aims to invest in infrastructure and advanced AI systems while supporting digital solutions across the public and private sectors.

He added that Qatar recognizes the pivotal role of global digital transformation in narrowing development gaps and stressed the importance of international cooperation in technology transfer, capacity building, digital infrastructure development, and ensuring affordable and secure access to technology. Such efforts would help ensure that technology contributes to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, he said.

Sheikh Khalid Al-Thani also highlighted Qatar's active participation in the UN process on AI governance, including its involvement in the first UN Global Dialogue on AI Governance, held in Geneva in July 2026. He reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to working with all stakeholders to harness technology and innovation in support of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.