Minister Of State For Energy Affairs Tours Qatarenergy's Pavilion At WPC Exhibition In Riyadh

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: Minister of State for Energy Affairs, the President and CEO of QatarEnergy HE Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, toured QatarEnergy's pavilion at the World Petroleum Congress (WPC) conference and exhibition currently taking place in Riyadh, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

His Excellency walked through the pavilion's multimedia displays highlighting ongoing LNG and other energy projects as well as future initiatives designed to help meet the world's growing needs, all designed to convey QatarEnergy's vision and achievements.

In a statement, QatarEnergy said that the Pavilion includes audiovisual and physical displays of various projects, operations, and initiatives, including the North Field Expansion Project, Golden Pass LNG, Al-Shaheen oil field development, various upstream investments, downstream projects like Ras Laffan Petrochemicals and Golden Triangle Petrochemicals, and crucial products like Helium and Urea.

The Pavilion also highlights QatarEnergy's newly built state-of-the-art LNG vessels, a future investment undertaken as part of the world's largest-ever shipbuilding program, as well as its sustainability drive bringing together elements and initiatives like solar energy, carbon capture and storage, and turtle conservation, which recognizes that protecting biodiversity is an essential part of QatarEnergy's sustainability efforts.

QatarEnergy is a strategic sponsor of the WPC conference and exhibition, which are organized every three years by the World Petroleum Council.