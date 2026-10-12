MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker and Japanese Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Namazu Hiroyuki held the second U.S.-Japan Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) Dialogue on October 12 in Tokyo. The dialogue marked the 10th anniversary of the Free and Open Indo-Pacific vision. The two sides noted continued close alignment on U.S. priorities and Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae's updated Free and Open Indo-Pacific. They committed to turning that shared vision into concrete results for the American and Japanese people and for the Indo-Pacific region. Under Secretary Hooker and Senior Deputy Minister Namazu discussed how to align their foreign assistance behind strategic infrastructure in priority countries, including the Luzon Economic Corridor in the Philippines and the Japan-U.S. Mekong Power Partnership (JUMPP). They also agreed to coordinate security assistance more closely, especially for maritime security and maritime domain awareness in Southeast Asia and the Pacific Islands.

The two sides reviewed progress on economic security, including critical minerals supply chains, deep-sea mineral development, digital connectivity, and energy security. On regional security, they discussed working more closely with allies and partners in the region, and they welcomed Japan's growing cooperation with NATO. They noted progress in U.S.-Japan defense industrial cooperation and reaffirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearization of the DPRK and the immediate resolution of the abductions issue.