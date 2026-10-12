Secretary Of State Rubio's Call With UK Foreign Secretary Miliband

MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The following is attributable to Spokesman Tommy Pigott:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband. They reiterated their shared commitment to safeguarding transit in the Strait of Hormuz and the importance of holding Iran to account for its actions and of continued collaboration to secure U.S. assets in the United Kingdom. Secretary Rubio reaffirmed the value of our close partnership to stabilize global energy markets while also bringing the Russia-Ukraine conflict to an end through a negotiated settlement.