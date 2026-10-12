Secretary Rubio's Call With Colombian President De La Espriella

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Colombian President Abelardo De La Espriella to reaffirm the reinvigorated U.S.-Colombia partnership. The Secretary welcomed Colombia's efforts in advancing shared priorities and its continued contributions to a safe, secure, and prosperous hemisphere.

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