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Secretary Rubio's Call With Colombian President De La Espriella

Secretary Rubio's Call With Colombian President De La Espriella


Date: 2026-10-12 11:02:26

(MENAFN- U.S. Department of State)

The following is attributable to Spokesman Tommy Pigott:

Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke today with Colombian President Abelardo De La Espriella to reaffirm the reinvigorated U.S.-Colombia partnership. The Secretary welcomed Colombia's efforts in advancing shared priorities and its continued contributions to a safe, secure, and prosperous hemisphere.

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U.S. Department of State

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