Still Driving Like You Did 30 Years Ago? These 7 Rules Deserve A Refresher

MENAFN - Saving Advice) In 2021, more than 21% of drivers on the road were 65 or older. You've been driving for 30, 40, or even 50 years, so you probably feel pretty confident behind the wheel. You know how to handle busy intersections, navigate highways, and avoid reckless drivers. But when was the last time you actually reviewed the rules of the road?

Driving laws, traffic patterns, and vehicle technology have changed considerably over the past few decades. Some situations that rarely came up when you first earned your license, such as modern roundabouts and increasingly common roadside safety requirements, are now part of everyday driving.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 8,019 fatal traffic crashes involved drivers ages 65 and older in 2024, representing approximately 20% of all fatal crashes. That statistic doesn't mean older drivers are inherently unsafe, but it reinforces the importance of staying informed. These seven driving rules for older adults deserve another look, even if you've never received a traffic ticket.

1. Move Over Laws Apply in Every State

Thirty years ago, many drivers were taught to slow down when approaching a police car or ambulance stopped along the highway. Today, every state has a Move Over law requiring drivers to take additional precautions around certain stopped vehicles displaying flashing lights. According to NHTSA, drivers should move into a lane away from the stopped vehicle when it is safe to do so or slow down appropriately when changing lanes isn't possible.

Some states extend these protections to disabled vehicles displaying hazard lights, utility trucks, and other roadside workers. Failing to follow the applicable law can result in fines, and the consequences can be far more serious if someone working beside the roadway is struck.

2. Roundabouts Require Different Right-of-Way Decisions

If you learned to drive before roundabouts became common in American communities, these circular intersections might still feel unfamiliar. The Federal Highway Administration explains that modern roundabouts are designed to reduce speeds and minimize the number of potential vehicle conflict points. Drivers approaching a roundabout must yield to traffic already circulating inside, along with pedestrians at applicable crossings, rather than assuming they have the right-of-way.

Once a safe opening appears, enter in the correct lane, travel counterclockwise, and follow signs and lane markings toward your exit. Never stop unnecessarily inside a roundabout or make an abrupt lane change because you realize you're about to miss your turn.

3. School Bus Stopping Rules Can Be More Complicated Than You Remember

Most drivers know that a school bus displaying flashing red lights and an extended stop arm requires special attention. However, the NHTSA explains that the rules for approaching a stopped school bus from the opposite direction vary depending on state law and roadway design. Some states allow opposing traffic to continue on certain divided highways, while others require stopping under different circumstances.

Drivers traveling behind a stopped school bus must stop when its red lights are flashing and its stop arm is extended, regardless of how many lanes the roadway has. Because penalties can be substantial and children's safety is involved, reviewing your state's current school bus laws is one of the most important driving rules for older adults to revisit.

4. Following Distance Matters More Than You Might Think

Many experienced drivers learned to follow the vehicle ahead using a two-second rule, but additional space can provide a valuable safety margin. The NHTSA's older driver safety guidance recommends using a four-second following interval to give yourself more time to recognize and respond to changing traffic conditions. At highway speeds, even a momentary delay in noticing brake lights can significantly reduce the distance available to stop.

Rain, snow, darkness, heavy traffic, and reduced visibility may require even greater separation between vehicles. Instead of following another car's bumper, choose a stationary roadside marker and count the seconds between the vehicle ahead passing it and your own arrival.

5. Blind-Spot Monitoring Doesn't Replace Checking Your Mirrors

Modern vehicles frequently include blind-spot warnings, lane-keeping assistance, and automatic emergency braking systems that didn't exist in most cars decades ago. These technologies can help drivers recognize hazards, but they are designed to assist rather than replace attentive driving. Blind-spot monitors may not detect every motorcycle, bicycle, or approaching vehicle, particularly under certain weather or road conditions.

Before changing lanes, signal appropriately, check your mirrors, and look over your shoulder when physically possible and safe. If limited neck mobility makes checking surrounding traffic difficult, ask a healthcare professional or driving rehabilitation specialist about adjustments that could improve your visibility.

6. Right-of-Way Rules Still Apply at Busy Intersections

Intersections can become more challenging as traffic increases and drivers encounter multiple turning lanes, pedestrians, and cyclists. The NHTSA identifies properly yielding the right-of-way and judging gaps in traffic as important skills for safe driving. A green traffic light doesn't automatically mean you can turn left across oncoming vehicles, and drivers must obey the applicable signal and yield requirements.

Pedestrians and cyclists may also be crossing the roadway, making it essential to check the entire intersection before proceeding. When possible, choose routes with protected left-turn arrows if judging the speed or distance of approaching vehicles has become uncomfortable.

7. Your Driving Ability May Change Even When the Laws Don't

One of the most overlooked driving rules for older adults isn't a specific traffic regulation but the responsibility to recognize when personal circumstances affect road safety. Certain medications, vision changes, sleep problems, and medical conditions can affect alertness, judgment, and reaction time. For example, an over-the-counter sleep aid or allergy medication may cause drowsiness even when someone has taken it previously without noticeable problems.

Drivers should review medication warnings, schedule regular vision examinations, and discuss concerning symptoms with a healthcare professional. Getting older doesn't automatically mean giving up driving, but recognizing changes early can help preserve independence while reducing unnecessary risks.

A Driving Refresher Could Protect More Than Your Record

Reviewing driving rules for older adults isn't about questioning decades of experience behind the wheel. It's about recognizing that roads, vehicles, and personal circumstances change, sometimes without drivers realizing how much their everyday habits have stayed the same. Experienced drivers should consider refresher courses, review unfamiliar traffic situations, and honestly assess whether changes in health or mobility affect their driving. Organizations such as AARP offer driver safety education, and some insurance companies provide discounts for completing approved courses, depending on the state and policy.

When was the last time you reviewed your state's driving laws, and which modern traffic rule do you think drivers misunderstand most often? Share your thoughts in the comments.