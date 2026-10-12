Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Rain Alert Issued During Durga Puja Check Tritiya Forecast

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Today is Durga Puja Tritiya. The festive season kicks off for Bengalis. Mornings bring a slight chill, but the days turn hot and humid. Will rain spoil the Puja fun this time? Check here

The Puja countdown begins, and weather worries grow! Skies remain clear till Tritiya, but the mood changes from Chaturthi. Cloudy skies, thunderstorms, and gusty winds might pause the festive joy. You can relax after Saptami, though. The weather office predicts perfect autumn conditions from Ashtami to Dashami.

The Alipore Weather Office brings good news for the first few days. Most districts in South and North Bengal will not get any rain till Tuesday, which is Tritiya. Mornings will feel slightly chilly with light fog in some places. Day temperatures will also stay below normal. You can enjoy your pandal hopping without any weather trouble till Tritiya.

A low-pressure area might form over the South-East Bay of Bengal on Tuesday. A cyclonic circulation has already gathered over the Andaman Sea. This system will likely move towards Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. Experts are watching how much this impacts the weather in Bengal.

The weather office says things will change from Wednesday, which is Chaturthi. Skies will stay partly cloudy at first, but cloud cover will increase after the afternoon. Some coastal districts might get scattered light to moderate rain. Gusty winds will blow at speeds of 25 to 35 kilometers per hour.

Rain will likely hit Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, and Jhargram on Thursday, which is Panchami. These areas will see light to moderate rain with thunderstorms. Gusty winds will blow at 30 to 40 kilometers per hour. Coastal districts and areas bordering Odisha will face a heavier impact.

Things might get worse on Friday, which is Sasthi. Kolkata and several South Bengal districts will likely see thunderstorms and rain. Squally winds will blow at 40 to 50 kilometers per hour. This might briefly interrupt your pandal hopping plans. However, the weather office does not expect heavy or continuous rain.

Some parts of North and South Bengal might get brief light to moderate rain on Saturday morning, which is Saptami. The situation will improve as the day goes on. The weather will become pleasant after the afternoon as moisture levels drop. Sunday's Saptami also shows almost no chance of rain. Light morning fog, a slight chill in the air, and a small drop in night temperatures will bring back the perfect Puja vibe.

The weather will turn highly favorable from Monday, which is Ashtami. The weather office predicts no rain. The monsoon might officially leave West Bengal on this exact day. Navami and Dashami also show no rain chances. You can spend the last few days of Puja under familiar blue autumn skies. Keep an umbrella handy from Chaturthi to Sasthi, but enjoy the pleasant weather from Saptami to Dashami.