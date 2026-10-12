Petrol, Diesel Prices Today, October 13: Bengaluru Sees Sharpest Cut, Rates Vary Across Cities
|City
|Petrol (per litre)
|Diesel (per litre)
|Delhi
|Rs 102.12
|Rs 95.20
|Mumbai
|Rs 111.21
|Rs 97.83
|Kolkata
|Rs 113.51
|Rs 99.82
|Chennai
|Rs 107.77
|Rs 99.55
|Bengaluru
|Rs 110.82
|Rs 98.77
|Hyderabad
|Rs 115.69
|Rs 103.82
CNG prices also moved higher in several locations. Chennai, Mathura and Meerut recorded increases of Rs 2 per kg, while Bengaluru and Sonipat saw hikes of Re 1 per kg. Bharatpur, Dewas and Firozabad registered smaller increases. CNG prices remained unchanged in New Delhi and the National Capital Region, as well as Rewari.
The latest update offers a mixed picture for commuters: some cities saw modest relief, others faced higher costs, and several major urban centres recorded no change. Drivers should check the rates applicable to their city before refuelling, particularly where prices have changed overnight.
Fuel prices can vary by location because of state taxes and other local charges. The figures below reflect the city-wise rates reported for October 13, 2026.
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