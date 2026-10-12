MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Costa Rica Present at Meta Connect 2026: A Costa Rican Among the Few Guests at One of the World's Most Important AI Events appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

Costa Rican content creator participates for the third consecutive year in Meta Connect and attends a private party with Mark Zuckerberg.

Costa Rican content creator Iván Acuña (@ivanelgrande ) was invited for the third consecutive year to Meta Connect, the premier annual event where Meta presents its latest innovations in artificial intelligence, smart glasses, and virtual reality.

His participation connects Costa Rica with an international gathering that brings together developers, content creators, and technology leaders centered around new ways of communicating and interacting with tech.

Iván is the co-founder of Sentient Media Group, the largest AI and tech media company on Instagram, featuring a combined network of over 25 million followers. He is also the creator of @chatgptricks (3 million followers), an Instagram account dedicated to sharing AI news, tools, and tutorials with a global audience, primarily based in the United States.

During this year's edition, he was also selected as part of an exclusive group of VIP creators invited by Meta to a private event hosted by Mark Zuckerberg, where he connected with fellow innovators from around the world.

His continued presence at Meta Connect reflects the growing international reach of Costa Rican digital creators and the opportunities content creation opens up for participating in global conversations on technology.

About Iván el Grande

Iván Acuña, known online as Iván el Grande, is a Costa Rican content creator and entrepreneur. He is the founder of @chatgptricks

and co-founder of Sentient Media Group. The company collaborates with leading tech firms like OpenAI, Meta, and Higgsfield, driving viral reach on Instagram through strategy-driven content creation and distribution across a network exceeding 25 million followers. His work turns product launches into shareable stories that drive engagement and attract new users.

Social Links & Resources

Personal Instagram: @ivanelgrande

LinkedIn: Ivan el Grande

Tech Media: @chatgptricks

Sentient Instagram: @sentientagency

Website: sentientagency

The post Costa Rica Present at Meta Connect 2026: A Costa Rican Among the Few Guests at One of the World's Most Important AI Events appeared first on The Costa Rica News.