City Of Carson Finance Department Wins PAFR Award, Securing Dual Excellence In Financial Reporting

City of Carson Finance Department wins PAFR and COA Awards

CARSON, CA, UNITED STATES, October 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CARSON, CA - The City of Carson announced on Tuesday, October 6, 2026 that its Finance Department has been honored with the Award for Outstanding Achievement in Popular Annual Financial Reporting (PAFR Award) by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) for its Popular Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025. The award was presented in February, recognizing the City's commitment to making financial information accessible,transparent, and understandable to the public.The PAFR Award builds on the Finance Division's previous recognition with the GFOA Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting, which was awarded for the City's 2025 financial report cycle. Together, these national recognitions demonstrate the City of Carson's continued commitment to excellence, accountability, and transparency in financial reporting.The PAFR Award is a prominent national recognition given to state and local governments that produce high-quality financial reports specifically designed to be easily accessible, transparent, and understandable to the general public and community members without a background in public finance.“Receiving the Award for Financial Reporting Achievement alongside the City's first-ever Popular Annual Financial Report Award from the GFOA is a monumental milestone for Carson,” said Finance Director William Jefferson.“These recognitions reflect our unwavering commitment to fiscal transparency, accountability, and clear communication with our residents. I am deeply proud of our Finance Department team whose hard work made this historic achievement possible, and we look forward to continuing to serve the City of Carson with the highest standards of financial excellence.”“This is another great historical first for the city,” said Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes.“We want our community to understand how city dollars are managed, invested, and utilized to support essential services, strengthen our community, and enhance our local infrastructure.”To qualify for the PAFR Award, a government entity must first meet the rigorous standards required to earn GFOA's Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for its comprehensive annual financial report. Eligible popular financial reports are evaluated by an independent panel of judges who score entries based on reader appeal, clarity, public distribution methods, visual formatting, and creative design.The Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) represents more than 25,000 public finance officials across North America, advancing excellence in government finance through best practices, professional development, and practical research.To view the City of Carson's award-winning Popular Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025, visit the City's website at .About the City of CarsonLocated in the South Bay region of Los Angeles County, the City of Carson is committed to fostering a thriving, inclusive community with strong civic infrastructure, financial transparency, and quality public services for all residents and local businesses.# # #

Margie Revilla-Garcia

City of Carson PIO

+1 3109334140

email us here

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City of Carson Finance Department Wins PAFR Award, Securing Dual Excellence in Financial Reporting News Provided By City of Carson October 13, 2026, 02:03 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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