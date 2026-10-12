Marlee Matlin, Dean Norris Mourn The Loss Of 'Breaking Bad' Star RJ Mitte

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Actor and disability rights advocate RJ Mitte, best known as Flynn, in the acclaimed television series 'Breaking Bad', passed away at the age of 34 on Monday.

Following the news of his unfortunate passing, tributes poured in from colleagues and members of the entertainment industry, including actors Marlee Matlin and Dean Norris, who remembered him with heartfelt messages on social media.

Matlin, who shared the screen with Mitte in 'Switched at Birth', expressed her grief in a post on X, writing,“My heart is shattered. There will never be another like RJ Mitte. You will always have a place in my heart. RIP.” She also shared a photograph featuring the two actors.

Norris, who portrayed Hank Schrader in 'Breaking Bad', took to X to mourn Mitte's death and recalled looking out for the young actor while they worked together on the show.“Oh my God! Was working just found out about RJ. I am heartbroken. Though RJ didn't play my TV son, I always looked out for him as a young kid on set. He was a sweetheart of a young man and will be greatly missed. This is so heartbreaking, I can't believe it. Thinking of him and his family,” he wrote.

Mitte's representative had earlier confirmed his death in a statement to the BBC, saying,“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte.”

“Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion,” his representative Sean Reilly said in a statement to the BBC.

The actor died in Brownsville, Texas, on October 12. Reportedly, no immediate cause of death was provided. Mitte, who lived with cerebral palsy, drew on his personal experiences for his portrayal of Walter White Jr., the son of Bryan Cranston's Walter White, in the Emmy-winning drama 'Breaking Bad', which also starred Aaron Paul.

His performance brought greater visibility to people with disabilities and helped challenge stereotypes surrounding disability on screen.

Beyond his acting career, Mitte was also actively involved in philanthropic initiatives and disability advocacy.

On the acting front, his portrayal of Walter White Jr. remained one of his most recognised performances, earning him recognition alongside the show's ensemble cast. According to media reports, no foul play was suspected.

–IANS

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