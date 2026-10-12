Thomas Cooper-Johnson

Lecturer, Construction Management and Disaster Risk Reduction, University of Newcastle

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Tom Cooper-Johnson is a Lecturer in Construction Management and Disaster Risk and Resilience at the University of Newcastle. His research examines disaster vulnerability, displacement and resilience, with a particular focus on how displacement can shape vulnerability over time and how communities prepare for, respond to and recover from disasters.

His broader research interests include climate and disaster-induced displacement, community resilience and preparedness, disaster recovery, and disaster risk reduction in Australia and the Pacific.

Tom holds a PhD in disaster management, a Bachelor of Construction Management (Honours), and a Master of Disaster Preparedness and Reconstruction from the University of Newcastle.

2019–present Lecturer, University of Newcastle



2024 University of Newcastle, PhD (Disaster Management)

2017 University of Newcastle, Master of Disaster Preparedness and Reconstruction 2015 University of Newcastle, Bachelor of Construction Management

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