Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Thomas Cooper-Johnson

Thomas Cooper-Johnson


Date: 2026-10-12 10:03:57

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Lecturer, Construction Management and Disaster Risk Reduction, University of Newcastle
Profile Articles

Tom Cooper-Johnson is a Lecturer in Construction Management and Disaster Risk and Resilience at the University of Newcastle. His research examines disaster vulnerability, displacement and resilience, with a particular focus on how displacement can shape vulnerability over time and how communities prepare for, respond to and recover from disasters.

His broader research interests include climate and disaster-induced displacement, community resilience and preparedness, disaster recovery, and disaster risk reduction in Australia and the Pacific.

Tom holds a PhD in disaster management, a Bachelor of Construction Management (Honours), and a Master of Disaster Preparedness and Reconstruction from the University of Newcastle.

Experience
  • 2019–present Lecturer, University of Newcastle
Education
  • 2024 University of Newcastle, PhD (Disaster Management)
  • 2017 University of Newcastle, Master of Disaster Preparedness and Reconstruction
  • 2015 University of Newcastle, Bachelor of Construction Management

The Conversation

MENAFN12102026000199003603ID1111797768


The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search