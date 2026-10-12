Everstone Law Offers Criminal Defence Representation For Mississauga Residents

MENAFN - GetNews) Everstone Law represents people facing criminal allegations in Mississauga, Peel Region, and nearby Ontario communities. The firm provides clear advice, careful case preparation, and timely, responsive advocacy from the earliest stage of a criminal matter.

Mississauga, Ontario - October 12, 2026 - Everstone Law represents people facing criminal allegations in Mississauga, Peel Region, and nearby Ontario communities. The firm provides clear advice, careful case preparation, and timely, responsive advocacy from the earliest stage of a criminal matter.

At the centre of that work is Inder Padda, founding lawyer at Everstone Law. His practice is dedicated to criminal defence, with representation tailored to the individual facts, evidence and procedural issues in each case. For someone under investigation, arrested or already charged, early legal guidance can be important before decisions are made or statements are provided.

As a Mississauga criminal defence lawyer, Padda assists clients through key stages of the criminal justice process. This can include reviewing disclosure, assessing police evidence, advising on release conditions, speaking with the Crown and preparing for court appearances. The firm's work is designed to help clients understand what is happening, what choices may be available and what preparation their matter requires.

Criminal cases do not follow one fixed path. Some matters begin with an arrest and release by police, while others require immediate preparation for a bail hearing. Everstone Law provides focused support for people who need a bail hearing lawyer in Mississauga, including assistance with release plans, surety considerations and proposed conditions. The early bail stage can have a meaningful effect on a client's ability to work with counsel and prepare their defence while a case proceeds.

The firm also represents individuals dealing with allegations that can bring serious personal and professional consequences. Its assault lawyer services in Mississauga address the specific concerns that can arise in assault-related cases, including evidence review, no-contact conditions and court strategy. Every case must be assessed on its own facts; the appropriate legal response depends on the allegation, the available evidence and the client's circumstances.

For people who are unsure what follows an arrest or charge, Everstone Law has also published a practical overview of the criminal court process in Mississauga. The resource explains common stages such as bail, first appearances, disclosure, pre-trial discussions and possible resolution or trial. It is intended to make an unfamiliar process easier to understand while reinforcing the value of getting advice that is specific to the case.

“Facing a criminal allegation can be overwhelming, especially when a person is unsure about their rights or the next court date,” said Inder Padda.“Our goal is to give clients straightforward information, carefully review the case against them and provide committed representation at every stage.”

Everstone Law serves clients from its Mississauga office and represents individuals across Peel Region and surrounding Ontario communities. The firm encourages anyone facing a criminal allegation to seek legal advice as early as possible. Information in this release is general only and is not legal advice.

About Everstone Law

Everstone Law Professional Corporation is a Mississauga criminal defence law firm led by Inder Padda. The firm represents individuals facing criminal charges and provides defence representation for matters including bail hearings, assault allegations, impaired driving, drug offences, weapons offences and other criminal matters.