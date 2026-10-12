Thunder, Dusty Winds Possible As Rain May Spread To Dubai This Week

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) As rain-bearing clouds move inland across the UAE this week, residents could face more than just wet weather, with occasional heavy showers, thunder and gusty winds potentially affecting conditions on the ground.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has cautioned that downdrafts from developing clouds could stir up dust and sand, reducing visibility, particularly in open areas. Residents have also been advised to exercise caution near mountainous terrain.

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Dr Ahmed Habib, meteorologist at the NCM, told Khaleej Times on Monday that the developing weather system could bring varying rainfall intensities as clouds spread from the eastern and northern parts of the country towards inland areas.

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“We are expecting rainfall from Monday until the end of this week. There is a chance of convective cloud formation, starting in the eastern and northern parts of the country before extending to inland areas between Al Ain, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and subsequently towards Al Dhafra.”

Rainfall could reach inland parts of Dubai, including areas near Mirdif, as well as locations along the routes between Dubai and Al Ain and Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.

Other areas that could see showers include Sweihan and parts of Al Dhafra, including Madinat Zayed and Zayed City.

Explaining the conditions behind the forecast, Habib said an extension of a low-pressure system from the Arabian Sea, together with another low-pressure extension moving from the southwest, was bringing additional moisture into the atmosphere.

Atmospheric updrafts are also contributing to the formation of convective clouds, which are expected to develop first in the eastern UAE before spreading inland.

Rainfall may vary in intensity, and some areas could experience thunder and stronger winds as these clouds develop.

“Rainfall is expected to be light to moderate and may be heavy at times, with possible thunder activity associated with convective clouds. Fresh winds may also occur due to downdrafts from these clouds, potentially causing blowing dust and sand and reducing visibility, particularly in open areas.”

The NCM has advised residents to exercise caution, particularly where visibility deteriorates, and to avoid dangerous areas, especially near the mountains.

While rain is expected in parts of the country, temperatures are not forecast to change significantly in the immediate term.

Habib said the same air mass would remain over the UAE, although cloud cover could bring local variations in temperatures.

The country has, however, already experienced a gradual cooling trend as autumn progresses. Between late September and the first week of October, temperatures dropped by around four to five degrees Celsius.

“Maximum temperatures are gradually coming down, while nighttime and early-morning temperatures are also decreasing. Some stations in inland areas and over the mountains are recording temperatures of 20°C or lower.”

Temperatures are expected to continue declining gradually, although readings this year have been“marginally higher than the average for this time of year”. Habib highlighted that the difference has not been significant.

The unsettled conditions are characteristic of the UAE's autumn season.

Habib added,“We are now in the autumn season, when weather conditions can change quickly from stable to unstable. During the day, conditions can become relatively unstable, while humidity tends to increase at night, particularly in coastal areas. Fog may also develop in some localised areas. These are typical characteristics of autumn, which is a transitional period when weather conditions can change rapidly.”

The veteran weatherman said the NCM continues to monitor conditions around the clock using weather radar, satellite imagery and data collected from its monitoring stations.

With showers potentially affecting different parts of the country over the coming days,“residents should remain alert to official weather updates, particularly when travelling through open areas or near mountainous terrain,” he said.

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