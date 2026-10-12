Jackaroo King Celebrates Second Anniversary With Players At Riyadh Tournament

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jackaroo King brought players and spectators together at Al Nakheel Mall in Riyadh on September 19, 2026, for a tournament featuring second anniversary activities. The event combined team competition, live viewing and anniversary celebrations, giving the community an opportunity to share its enthusiasm for Jackaroo in person.









Rooted in classic Jackaroo rules, Jackaroo King combines strategic board game play with voice chat and teamwork, allowing friends to play and chat together online. The Riyadh event extended that experience beyond everyday online matches, creating a space where players could meet fellow enthusiasts, compete alongside teammates and celebrate two years of playing together.

Participants scanned a code to check in, find teammates and complete the group draw before competing within the Jackaroo King app. Matches appeared on venue screens, allowing spectators to follow the action as players considered their next moves and coordinated their decisions.

The format highlighted the balance between individual judgment and cooperation that defines Jackaroo. Players had to weigh card timing, plan their pieces' movements and respond to opponents while supporting their teammates. Gathering in person added a shared social setting to those familiar tactical challenges.

Anniversary activities connected the venue with the app experience. Staff guided attendees through the activities, while 300 anniversary cards distributed at the event provided an entry point to the celebrations inside the app. This gave players another way to take part alongside the tournament and keep their anniversary experience connected across both settings.

The Riyadh gathering illustrated how a familiar board game can create common ground for conversation and connection. By bringing competition and anniversary activities together, Jackaroo King gave players a shared occasion to meet face to face and enjoy the community around the game.

About Jackaroo King

Operated by WEJOY PTE. LTD., Jackaroo King is a social board game app based on classic Jackaroo rules. It combines real-time matches, private rooms, voice interaction, team competition and local events to connect players and communities. Its mission is:“Bring joy and friends to young people around the world.”

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