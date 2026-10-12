Republican Governor Candidate Ramaswamy Vows Conservative Turn For Ohio

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Oct 13 (IANS) Indian-American Republican gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has pledged to pursue a conservative agenda in Ohio, including stricter immigration enforcement, lower property taxes and changes to education policy, as President Donald Trump campaigned alongside him ahead of the November 3 elections.

Addressing a Republican rally in Youngstown on Monday, Ramaswamy, the son of Indian immigrants, said Ohio needed leadership that would restore its economic competitiveness while strengthening law enforcement and traditional conservative priorities.

“I will be the most conservative governor of this state has ever seen in our history because we deserve it,” Ramaswamy told supporters.

The former biotechnology entrepreneur, who challenged Trump for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, presented his gubernatorial campaign as an effort to return Ohio to what he described as its historic strengths in manufacturing, innovation and economic opportunity.

He invoked the state's association with pioneers and inventors, including Neil Armstrong, John Glenn and the Wright brothers, while promising to make Ohio a national leader again.

Ramaswamy placed immigration enforcement at the centre of his remarks, drawing a distinction between legal immigration and unlawful entry.

“And I say this as the proud son of legal immigrants to this country your first act of entering this country cannot break the law,” he said.

He pledged to end sanctuary-city policies in Ohio if elected governor.

“We will back the blue we will lock up the criminals we will prosecute the fraudsters, and we will fight for you and protect the law abiding citizens of this state,” he said.

Ramaswamy also promised to reduce property taxes and electricity bills, improve education and strengthen workforce development.

He argued that Ohio should pursue policies designed to attract businesses and retain young workers rather than lose them to other states.

The candidate criticised diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and reiterated his opposition to allowing transgender women to compete in women's sports.

He also defended fossil fuels as essential to economic development and rejected what he described as excessive climate-related restrictions.

Ramaswamy framed the election as a contest over the direction of state government, saying his administration would emphasise individual liberty, parental authority, law enforcement and economic growth.

Trump, who addressed the rally after Ramaswamy and other Republican leaders, endorsed his candidacy and praised his business background.

“He's a very smart guy and he's a very good guy. And he loves -- he loves this state,” Trump said.

The President also highlighted Ramaswamy's plans to cut taxes and urged supporters to back Republican candidates in the gubernatorial and congressional elections.

Ramaswamy returned to the stage later in the evening and thanked Trump for his leadership.

Speaking as a father of three young children, he said the United States remained the country where he most wanted to raise his family.

He pledged to work closely with the White House if elected.

“I will be a governor who proudly works with the President of the United States of America to bring more dollars into Ohio, to bring higher paying jobs to Ohio, to put more money in your pockets,” he said.

The November 3 gubernatorial election will determine Ohio's next governor. Ramaswamy is the Republican nominee, while former state health director Amy Acton is the Democratic nominee. The election comes as Ohio voters also choose candidates for Congress and other statewide offices.