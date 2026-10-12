Govt Targets To Train Over 6 Lakh Rural Youth Via Rsetis

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) A training target of 6.35 lakh rural youth has been given to the Rural Self Employment Training Institutes (RSETIs) in the country for the current financial year, which is more than the training target fixed for 2025-26, according to the government.

In a significant step towards strengthening rural entrepreneurship and promoting sustainable livelihood opportunities, the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Academy of RUDSETI (NAR).

The aim is to establish uniform training standards, ensure quality administration and facilitate systematic capacity building across RSETIs in the country.

According to an official statement, a key focus of the partnership will be to improve candidate registration through Kaushal Panjee and Aadhaar-based face authentication through the Aadhaar Enabled Biometric Attendance System (AEBAS), while enhancing the quality and relevance of training delivered through RSETIs.

This will include the implementation of National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF)-aligned new-age courses, the adoption of industry-benchmarked training aids and equipment, and the delivery of core Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP) courses as notified by MoRD.

The partnership will also strengthen Training of Trainers (ToT), assessment and certification of trainees and trainers through the Unified Portal gov), and compliance with the Common Norms notified by the Ministry.

The MoU marks an important step towards strengthening the RSETI ecosystem through improved training quality, institutional capacity, digital governance and outcome-oriented monitoring.

By reinforcing the link between skill development, entrepreneurship and sustainable livelihoods, the partnership seeks to enhance the capacity of rural youth to establish viable enterprises and contribute to inclusive rural economic growth, said the statement.

The MoU exchange took place in the presence of Rohit Kansal, Secretary, Department of Rural Development. It marks an important step towards reinforcing the RSETI ecosystem and strengthening its role in rural skill development, entrepreneurship promotion and livelihood generation.

-IANS

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