Plume Cleaning Services Introduces Absolute Clean, Raising The Standard For Home Cleaning On The Central Coast Of New South Wales

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Plume is bringing a more structured approach to home cleaning, with trained cleaners, clear processes and a focus on consistent results.

Lisarow, NSW, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plume Cleaning Services today announced the launch of Absolute Clean to focus on delivering a high standard of home cleaning across the Central Coast of New South Wales, Australia. The Absolute Clean service is designed to provide reliable results from one visit to the next while making ongoing cleaning easier for households to manage.

Joel and Alice Clement, owners of Plume Cleaning Services on the Central Coast.

Family-owned and operated by Joel and Alice Clement, Plume provides recurring home cleaning and customers can arrange a schedule that suits their household. Customers are matched with a regular cleaner who becomes familiar with the home, its surfaces and the customer's preferences over time.

Each visit follows Plume's detailed cleaning process, covering kitchens, bathrooms, bedrooms, living areas and flooring, along with often-overlooked areas such as skirting boards, light switches, door handles, ceiling fans and mirrors.

A Cleaning Service Built Around the Home

Plume's approach is designed to go beyond completing the same basic checklist at every property. Cleaners are trained to understand the different surfaces and materials within a home and to become familiar with the individual property over time.

Joel Clement, Co-owner of Plume Cleaning Services, said that familiarity can make an important difference to the homeowner's experience.

“When someone cleans the same home over time, they get to know the little things that matter. They understand the surfaces, the layout and where extra attention might be needed. For the customer, that means they can feel confident their home is being looked after properly without having to explain everything again at each visit.”

Plume employs its cleaners as permanent team members rather than contractors and trains each cleaner in the company's cleaning process. Plume also has checks in place to help maintain the standard expected in customers' homes.

If the usual cleaner is unavailable, Plume can arrange another trained team member to step in, helping maintain a consistent standard of service.

Training Behind the Standard

Alice Clement, Co-owner of Plume Cleaning Services, is closely involved in recruiting and training the cleaning team, with a focus on making sure team members understand both the practical cleaning process and the level of care expected when working in someone's home.

Alice said good training was about developing cleaners who notice the details rather than simply working through a list.

“Every home is different, so we want our cleaners to understand what they are working with and why those details matter. Training gives them the knowledge to make good decisions in the home and helps us deliver the standard we expect every time they walk through a customer's door.”

That focus is backed by Plume's 100% Quality Guarantee. Customers who are not satisfied with part of a completed service can raise the issue directly with the business, giving Plume the opportunity to inspect and address the concern in line with its service terms.

For households, the aim is simple: a cleaning service that is reliable, familiar and easy to manage over time.

Plume Cleaning Services provides home cleaning across the Central Coast, with ongoing services designed to give households confidence that their home is being properly cared for.

More information is available through Plume's Absolute Clean service.

About Plume Cleaning Services

Plume Cleaning Services is a family-owned business servicing the Central Coast of New South Wales, providing reliable home care through trained cleaners and clear processes.

Press Inquiries

Serena Lubrano

serena [at] riselocal.com.au

