US, UK Discuss Iran, Hormuz Security

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Oct 13 (IANS) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband discussed security in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran's actions and efforts to stabilise global energy markets during a telephone conversation, as Washington and London reaffirmed their commitment to cooperation on major international security challenges.

The two leaders also discussed efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict through negotiations, according to an official readout issued by the US State Department.

The conversation highlighted the importance both governments attach to protecting maritime transit through the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically important waterway connecting the Persian Gulf with international shipping routes.

Secretary of State Rubio and Foreign Secretary Miliband“reiterated their shared commitment to safeguarding transit in the Strait of Hormuz and the importance of holding Iran to account for its actions,” State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said.

The discussion came amid continuing concerns over regional security and the potential impact of instability in the Gulf on international shipping and energy supplies.

The Strait of Hormuz remains particularly important for major Asian energy consumers, including India, which depend on international maritime routes for substantial portions of their crude oil and liquefied natural gas imports.

Any prolonged disruption to shipping through the waterway could affect global energy prices, transportation costs and supply chains.

However, the State Department did not announce any new restrictions, naval deployments or operational arrangements following Monday's conversation.

Rubio and Miliband also discussed continued cooperation to protect American assets in Britain.

According to the State Department, the two officials emphasised“continued collaboration to secure U.S. assets in the United Kingdom.”

The readout did not identify the facilities involved or provide details of any specific threat.

The reference to American assets in Britain came as Washington and its European partners continued to coordinate on defence and regional security issues.

The two officials also addressed the broader economic implications of international conflicts, including the need for stability in energy markets.

“Secretary Rubio reaffirmed the value of our close partnership to stabilize global energy markets while also bringing the Russia-Ukraine conflict to an end through a negotiated settlement,” Pigott said.

The statement linked transatlantic energy cooperation with diplomatic efforts to bring an end to the war in Ukraine.

The conversation took place on the same day President Donald Trump renewed his call for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to reach an agreement.

Speaking to reporters before departing the White House for Ohio, Trump said both leaders needed to end the fighting and reiterated his belief that a negotiated settlement was possible.

The State Department readout did not indicate whether Rubio and Miliband discussed Trump's latest comments or any specific ceasefire arrangement.