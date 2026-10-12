Arya's Romantic Entertainer 'Hello Kaadhal' To Hit Screens On December 4

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 13 (IANS) Director Nikhil Muraly's upcoming romantic entertainer 'Hello Kaadhal', featuring actors Arya, Nikhila Vimal and Vaishnavi Chaitanya in the lead, will hit screens on December 4 this year, its makers have now announced.

For the unaware, director Nikhil Muraly, who is directing this film, is best known for his 'Pranaya Vilasam'.

The makers, while announcing the release date of 'Hello Kaadhal', which happens to be Arya's 40th film as a lead actor, have also released a teaser.

The teaser of Hello Kaadhal offers a glimpse into the romantic world of the upcoming entertainer. The teaser begins with Nikhila Vimal and Vaishnavi Chaitanya having a conversation on a plane. Nikhila says she is curious to know about Vaishnavi Chaitanya's love story after reading a page from her book. Vaishnavi then goes on tell about her love story in which Arya happens to be the protagonist. At the end of it, Nikhila says that although Vaishnavi's love story is cute, her husband and her love story would be way more fascinating. Interestingly, Nikhila's husband in the film too happens to be Arya....

The makers first announced the project last year, coinciding with Arya's birthday, with the intriguing caption,“Love takes its first step.” Since then, the film has generated interest among audiences eager to see Arya in a new romantic avatar. With the teaser now unveiled, Hello Kaadhal offers a fresh glimpse into the film's world as the countdown to its theatrical release begins.

The film reunites director Nikhil Muraly with writers Sunu A.V. and Jyothish M., the team behind Pranaya Vilasam. Filmmaker Halitha Shameem has also joined the writing team, handling the dialogues and additional screenplay.

Music for Hello Kaadhal is being composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar, whose music is expected to be an integral part of the film's romantic appeal. On the technical front, the film features cinematography by Jeeva Sankar, editing by Binu Napoleon, art direction by A.R. Mohan, and action choreography by Stunt Silva. The principal photography was wrapped up in June 2026, and the film is currently in post-production.

The film has been produced by Arya and Sayyeshaa under their banner The Show People, along with Kishore T.