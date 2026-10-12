Navratri 2026: Why Is Red Colour On Day 3 Special? Goddess, Outfit Ideas To Styling Tips

Navratri is a festival that is all about devotion, color, and traditional festivities, where each day is dedicated to a certain color along with a different form of Goddess Durga. Red is considered to be one of the most popular colors of Hindu worshipping, and it symbolizes energy, power, love, auspiciousness, etc.

The Red Color in Navratri Festival

Red is a color that has a great significance in the Hindu culture and traditions. This color represents strength, power, passion, success, prosperity, etc., and the red color is also used in many religious rituals and ceremonies, weddings and other festivals due to its auspicious nature.

Red color clothes, chunris, flowers, bangles and other traditional offerings are popular among devotees during Navratri and this color is mostly chosen by devotees as it symbolizes their devotion to goddess Durga.

Whom Should you Worship on Red Colour Day?

The red colour during Navratri is associated with Goddess Chandraghanta, the third form of Navadurga. She is usually represented with a half-moon shape bell on her forehead. She is believed to be an embodiment of valour, elegance and protection.

She is invoked by the devotees for peace, power and the courage to overcome obstacles. The traditional offerings may include flowers, incense sticks, diya and prayers as per the customs followed in the respective families.

Which Colour Dress to Wear on Red Day During Navratri?

The devotees who want to follow the red colour theme may prefer traditional clothes to enjoy the festivities along with comfort. They may wear a red saree, salwar suit, lehenga or anarkali as women and a red kurta with white, cream or beige bottoms as men.

People who like subtle dressing styles can wear red through a dupatta, stole, blouse, scarf, or accessories. Red bangles, a bindi, and traditional jewelry are also some other ways that could complement the festive dress.

For celebrations at home, red flowers, fabrics, and a red chunri can give the puja room a spiritual touch.

No matter whether you decide to wear a bright red outfit or even a simple outfit with red touches, this is the time to embrace the festive spirit of Navratri.

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