Osteogenesis Imperfecta Market Osteogenesis Imperfectased To Grow From USD 30 Million In 2023 To USD 500 Million By 2034 As First Targeted Therapies Near Approval

(Albany, New York) - October 13, 2026: DelveInsight's "Osteogenesis Imperfecta Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2034" report offers an in-depth understanding of Osteogenesis Imperfecta, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

To know in detail about the Osteogenesis Imperfecta market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario, and epidemiology trends, click here: Imperfecta-marke

Some of the Key Facts of the Osteogenesis Imperfecta Market Report

In April 2024, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical announced that enrollment is complete for the Phase III Orbit and Cosmic studies of setrusumab (UX143) in Osteogenesis Imperfecta, with the Orbit study randomizing 158 patients aged 5–25 years and the Cosmic study enrolling 66 patients aged 2–7 years.

There are currently no US FDA or Europe-approved treatments specifically for Osteogenesis Imperfecta, with treatment directed toward preventing or controlling symptoms using off-label therapies such as bisphosphonates and denosumab.

EVENITY (romosozumab), developed by Amgen/UCB, is a sclerostin inhibitor already approved by the FDA for osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and is currently being investigated in Phase III for pediatric Osteogenesis Imperfecta.

Setrusumab (UX143), developed by Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals/Mereo BioPharma, is a fully human monoclonal antibody inhibiting sclerostin, currently in Phase III for pediatric Osteogenesis Imperfecta, and holds Orphan Drug Designation, Rare Pediatric Disease Designation, and Priority Medicines Program status.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the Osteogenesis Imperfecta market size was valued at approximately USD 30 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 500 million by 2034, growing at a significant CAGR during the study period.

The United States accounted for the largest Osteogenesis Imperfecta market size, at approximately USD 20 million in 2023, compared to the EU4, the United Kingdom, and Japan; among the EU4 and the UK, Germany accounted for the highest market size at approximately USD 2 million in 2023.

In the 7MM, Setrusumab (UX143) is expected to garner the largest market revenue among emerging therapies during the forecast period.

There were about 72,400 prevalent cases of Osteogenesis Imperfecta across the 7MM in 2023, with the US accounting for approximately 55% of all prevalent cases, the EU4 and the UK combining for approximately 35%, and Japan contributing approximately 10%.



Osteogenesis Imperfecta incidence varies globally, affecting approximately 1 in 10,000 to 20,000 births, with prevalence estimated at 6 to 7 per 100,000 individuals worldwide.

Key Osteogenesis Imperfecta Companies: Amgen, UCB, Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals, Mereo BioPharma, Sanofi, Angitia, and others. Key Osteogenesis Imperfecta Therapies: EVENITY (romosozumab), Setrusumab (UX143), SAR439459, AGA2115, and others.

Osteogenesis Imperfecta Overview

Osteogenesis Imperfecta, commonly referred to as brittle bone disease, is a genetic disorder primarily characterized by fragile bones that break easily, often with little or no trauma, stemming from abnormalities in the synthesis or processing of type I collagen.

There are at least 19 recognized types of Osteogenesis Imperfecta, ranging from mild forms that may only cause a few fractures in a lifetime to severe types that can lead to multiple fractures even before birth, with other clinical manifestations including blue sclerae, short stature, hearing loss, and dental issues such as dentinogenesis imperfecta.

Diagnosis typically involves clinical evaluation, family history assessment, imaging studies, and genetic testing to identify mutations in the COL1A1 or COL1A2 genes, which are responsible for most cases of Osteogenesis Imperfecta.

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Osteogenesis Imperfecta Epidemiology

The Osteogenesis Imperfecta epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Osteogenesis Imperfecta patient pool and forecasted trends across the seven major markets (7MM): the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, and France), the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2020–2034.

Osteogenesis Imperfecta Epidemiology Segmentation



Prevalent Cases of Osteogenesis Imperfecta

Diagnosed Cases of Osteogenesis Imperfecta

Gene-specific Cases of Osteogenesis Imperfecta

Type-specific Cases of Osteogenesis Imperfecta Total Treated Cases of Osteogenesis Imperfecta

Key Epidemiology Findings

In 2023, the prevalent population of Osteogenesis Imperfecta in the United States was found to be approximately 40,000 cases, expected to increase during the forecast period.

Approximately 20,000 prevalent cases were attributed to COL1A1 gene mutation, approximately 7,000 cases to COL1A2 gene mutation, and approximately 800 cases were attributed to other mutations.

Germany had the highest prevalence of Osteogenesis Imperfecta among the EU4 and the UK, accounting for approximately 25% of cases, followed by France with approximately 20%, in 2023.

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Osteogenesis Imperfecta Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of potential Osteogenesis Imperfecta drugs expected to launch during the forecast period 2024–2034, covering peak performance, factors affecting growth years, patient uptake by therapy, and anticipated sales.

The uptake of potential Osteogenesis Imperfecta drugs will depend on the competitive landscape, safety, and efficacy data, along with order of entry, with key players evaluating novel therapies in pivotal and confirmatory trials remaining vigilant in selecting appropriate comparators to maximize regulatory success and rapid market uptake.

The report also covers Osteogenesis Imperfecta Pipeline Development Activities: Imperfecta-marke

Osteogenesis Imperfecta Emerging Therapies and Key Companies



EVENITY (romosozumab) - Amgen/UCB



Humanized monoclonal antibody (IgG2) sclerostin inhibitor.



Administered subcutaneously.



Already FDA-approved for postmenopausal osteoporosis. Currently in Phase III for pediatric Osteogenesis Imperfecta.



Setrusumab (UX143) - Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals/Mereo BioPharma



Fully human monoclonal antibody administered via IV.



Inhibits sclerostin to increase bone formation, density, and collagen production while reducing excessive bone resorption. Currently in Phase III with Orphan Drug and Rare Pediatric Disease designations.



SAR439459 - Sanofi Phase I IV therapy acting as a beta inhibitor.



AGA2115 - Angitia



Phase I IV therapy that neutralizes Dickkopf-1 (DKK1) and sclerostin. Holds Rare Pediatric Disease Designation.

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Osteogenesis Imperfecta Market Drivers



Rising prevalence and diagnosis of Osteogenesis Imperfecta through improved genetic testing and awareness.

Advancements in therapeutic development, including bone-targeted therapies and anabolic agents with disease-modifying potential.

Growing focus on pediatric and adult care given Osteogenesis Imperfecta's early onset and lifelong management needs.

Expansion of orphan drug incentives and regulatory support encouraging R&D investment. Rising awareness and patient advocacy improving disease management and diagnostic access.

Osteogenesis Imperfecta Market Barriers



Absence of any US FDA or Europe-approved disease-modifying treatments to date.

Reliance on off-label therapies such as bisphosphonates and denosumab for symptom management.

Relatively limited and non-robust late-stage pipeline compared to other rare disease markets.

High barriers to genetic testing despite expert guideline recommendations before therapy initiation. Country-specific accessibility challenges for expensive emerging therapies once approved.

Scope of the Osteogenesis Imperfecta Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Forecast Period: 2024–2034

Coverage: 7MM (United States, EU4 [Germany, France, Italy, and Spain], the United Kingdom, and Japan)

Key Companies: Amgen, UCB, Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals, Mereo BioPharma, Sanofi, Angitia, and other emerging market players.

Key Therapies: EVENITY (romosozumab), Setrusumab (UX143), SAR439459, AGA2115, and other emerging therapies.

Therapeutic Assessment: Comprehensive analysis of currently used off-label therapies and emerging OI therapies.

Market Dynamics: Detailed evaluation of market drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges.

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, product attribute analysis, cost assumptions and pricing analogues, reimbursement landscape, and competitive benchmarking. Additional Coverage: OI unmet needs, KOL insights, market access strategies, and reimbursement analysis across the 7MM.

About DelveInsight

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