Cholangiocarcinoma Market Size, Emerging Therapies, And Forecast Insights Through 2034 Delveinsight Astrazeneca, Decalth Systems, Basilea Pharmaceuticals, Taiho Oncology, Eisai Pharmaceuticals

MENAFN - GetNews) The Key Cholangiocarcinoma Companies in the market include - Incyte, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Servier Pharmaceuticals, Taiho Pharma, Astrazeneca, Decalth Systems, Basilea Pharmaceuticals, Taiho Oncology, Eisai Pharmaceuticals, TransThera Sciences (Nanjing), Inc., and others.

(Albany, New York) - October 12, 2026: DelveInsight's “Cholangiocarcinoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Cholangiocarcinoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Cholangiocarcinoma market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Cholangiocarcinoma market report covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, market share of the individual therapies, and current & forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034. It also evaluates the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers & barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.

To Know in detail about the Cholangiocarcinoma market outlook, drug uptake, treatment scenario and epidemiology trends, Click here; Cholangiocarcinoma Market Insights

Some of the key facts of the Cholangiocarcinoma Market Report:



The Cholangiocarcinoma market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

In October 2026, Phase III ARTEMIDE-Biliary02: The ongoing trial is evaluating rilvegostomig or durvalumab, each combined with gemcitabine and cisplatin, as first-line treatment for advanced biliary tract cancer. The study includes patients with intrahepatic and extrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma.

In September 2026, Lirafugratinib (Lyrfigtu): the FDA approved lirafugratinib for adults with previously treated, unresectable, locally advanced or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma harboring an FGFR2 gene fusion or other rearrangement. In the Phase II REFOCUS trial (NCT04526106), the objective response rate was 46%, and median duration of response was 11.8 months among 116 patients.

In July 2026, Zenocutuzumab - eNRGy trial: Updated clinical findings for NRG1 fusion-positive cholangiocarcinoma were reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, providing additional evidence on the therapy's clinical activity.

In July 2026, Partner Therapeutics, Inc. (PTx), a privately held, fully integrated biotechnology company, announced that findings from the cholangiocarcinoma cohort of the eNRGy trial (NCT02912949) have been published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology (JCO). The published results contributed to the recent U.S. FDA approval of BIZENGRI® (zenocutuzumab-zbco) for treating adults with advanced unresectable or metastatic cholangiocarcinoma harboring an NRG1 gene fusion whose disease has progressed following prior systemic therapy. The approval was further accelerated through the company's receipt of a Commissioner's National Priority Voucher (CNPV), recognizing the significant unmet medical need for patients with this rare cancer.

In June 2206, Phase III FIGHT-302 - Pemigatinib: Results presented at ASCO 2026 showed a statistically significant progression-free survival improvement with pemigatinib compared with gemcitabine plus cisplatin in previously untreated advanced cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusions or rearrangements. The findings support further evaluation of targeted therapy in the first-line setting.

In 2023, the total number of cholangiocarcinoma incident cases across the 7MM was approximately 45,000, with around 45% of these cases being intrahepatic.

According to DelveInsight's estimates, there were approximately 14,000 new cases of cholangiocarcinoma in the United States in 2023.

In the United States, approximately 6,000 cases of cholangiocarcinoma were classified as intrahepatic cancer.

Cholangiocarcinoma is primarily observed in individuals within the 70–79 year age group.

Several treatments are currently approved for cholangiocarcinoma, including PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), and LYTGOBI (futibatinib). Among therapies targeting various FGFR mutations, PEMAZYRE is anticipated to capture the largest market share.

Key Cholangiocarcinoma Companies: Incyte, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Servier Pharmaceuticals, Taiho Pharma, Astrazeneca, Decalth Systems, Basilea Pharmaceuticals, Taiho Oncology, Eisai Pharmaceuticals, TransThera Sciences (Nanjing), Inc., and others Key Cholangiocarcinoma Therapies: PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), LYTGOBI (futibatinib), Imfinzi (durvalumab), Melphalan, Derazantinib, Futibatinib (TAS-120), E7090, TT-0040, and others

Cholangiocarcinoma Overview

Cholangiocarcinoma is a rare and aggressive cancer that forms in the bile ducts, which are the tubes responsible for carrying bile from the liver to the gallbladder and small intestine. This cancer can occur anywhere along the bile ducts, including inside or outside the liver. Symptoms often include jaundice, abdominal pain, and weight loss. Treatment options depend on the cancer's location and stage, and may involve surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, or targeted therapies. The prognosis is generally poor due to the cancer's tendency to be diagnosed at an advanced stage.

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Cholangiocarcinoma Market

The dynamics of the Cholangiocarcinoma market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies and others during the forecasted period 2020-2034.

Cholangiocarcinoma Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Cholangiocarcinoma Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Cholangiocarcinoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:



Total Prevalence of Cholangiocarcinoma

Prevalent Cases of Cholangiocarcinoma by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Cholangiocarcinoma Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Cholangiocarcinoma

Download the report to understand which factors are driving Cholangiocarcinoma epidemiology trends @ Cholangiocarcinoma Epidemiological Insights

Cholangiocarcinoma Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Cholangiocarcinoma market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Cholangiocarcinoma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Cholangiocarcinoma Therapies and Key Companies



PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib): Incyte

TIBSOVO (ivosidenib): Agios Pharmaceuticals/Servier Pharmaceutical

LYTGOBI (futibatinib): Taiho Pharma

Imfinzi (durvalumab): Astrazeneca

Melphalan: Decalth Systems

Derazantinib: Basilea Pharmaceuticals

Futibatinib (TAS-120): Taiho Oncology

E7090: Eisai Pharmaceuticals TT-0040: TransThera Sciences (Nanjing), Inc.

To know more about Cholangiocarcinoma treatment, visit @ Cholangiocarcinoma Medications

Cholangiocarcinoma Market Drivers



Rising incidence of cholangiocarcinoma, particularly intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, across major markets.

Growing adoption of precision medicine supported by molecular profiling and biomarker testing (e.g., FGFR2 fusions, IDH1 mutations, NRG1 fusions, BRAF mutations).

Increasing approvals and uptake of targeted therapies and immunotherapies, expanding treatment options beyond conventional chemotherapy.

Robust clinical pipeline with novel targeted agents, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), bispecific antibodies, and combination therapies under development. Greater awareness of early diagnosis and advances in imaging and next-generation sequencing (NGS), improving patient identification.

Cholangiocarcinoma Market Barriers



Low disease prevalence and the rarity of actionable genetic alterations limit the eligible patient population for targeted therapies.

Late-stage diagnosis in many patients reduces the effectiveness of curative treatment options and limits market potential.

High treatment costs associated with targeted therapies, immunotherapies, and companion diagnostic testing.

Development of acquired resistance to targeted therapies, resulting in disease progression and the need for subsequent treatment options. Limited access to comprehensive molecular testing in low- and middle-income countries, restricting precision medicine adoption.

Scope of the Cholangiocarcinoma Market Report



Study Period: 2020–2034

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Cholangiocarcinoma Companies: Incyte, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Servier Pharmaceuticals, Taiho Pharma, Astrazeneca, Decalth Systems, Basilea Pharmaceuticals, Taiho Oncology, Eisai Pharmaceuticals, TransThera Sciences (Nanjing), Inc., and others

Key Cholangiocarcinoma Therapies: PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), LYTGOBI (futibatinib), Imfinzi (durvalumab), Melphalan, Derazantinib, Futibatinib (TAS-120), E7090, TT-0040, and others

Cholangiocarcinoma Therapeutic Assessment: Cholangiocarcinoma current marketed and Cholangiocarcinoma emerging therapies

Cholangiocarcinoma Market Dynamics: Cholangiocarcinoma market drivers and Cholangiocarcinoma market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: S WOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies Cholangiocarcinoma Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Cholangiocarcinoma Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about therapies set to grab major Cholangiocarcinoma market share @ Cholangiocarcinoma Treatment Landscape

Table of Contents

1. Cholangiocarcinoma Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Cholangiocarcinoma

3. SWOT analysis of Cholangiocarcinoma

4. Cholangiocarcinoma Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Cholangiocarcinoma Market Overview at a Glance

6. Cholangiocarcinoma Disease Background and Overview

7. Cholangiocarcinoma Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Cholangiocarcinoma

9. Cholangiocarcinoma Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Cholangiocarcinoma Unmet Needs

11. Cholangiocarcinoma Emerging Therapies

12. Cholangiocarcinoma Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Cholangiocarcinoma Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Cholangiocarcinoma Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Cholangiocarcinoma Market Drivers

16. Cholangiocarcinoma Market Barriers

17. Cholangiocarcinoma Appendix

18. Cholangiocarcinoma Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.