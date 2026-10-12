Discovery Point Retreat Reports Reductions In Depression, Anxiety And Substance Use Severity Across Its Texas Programs

MENAFN - GetNews)"Discovery Point Retreat outcomes data, March to September 2026"Discovery Point Retreat released March to September 2026 outcomes data from its Ennis, Waxahachie and Dallas programs, covering 905 paired clients and reductions in depression, anxiety and substance use severity.

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, TX - October 12, 2026 - Discovery Point Retreat (DPR), a Dallas-Fort Worth provider of substance use disorder treatment, today released updated outcomes data from its Ennis and Waxahachie residential facilities and its Dallas outpatient program. The analysis draws on more than 4,900 survey administrations of the Brief Addiction Questionnaire Survey (BAQS), including 905 clients with paired before-and-after results collected between March and September 2026.

The BAQS is a 31-item questionnaire modeled on the OQ-45.2 framework and given at set intervals during each client's episode of care. Results were reviewed by Dr. Jerry Vaccaro, M.D., and Lauren Reisman, LMSW. The full methodology and facility-level tables are published in DPR's new outcomes data article.

Substance use severity and mood measures

Among residential clients with paired survey data, average substance use severity scores fell 38.7% at Ennis and 35.0% at Waxahachie. At the Dallas outpatient program, severity scores fell 26.1%. Depression scores fell 39.9% at Ennis and 37.1% at Waxahachie, with roughly seven in ten paired clients at each residential facility showing improvement. Anxiety scores fell 29.8% at Ennis.

Self-harm and suicidal ideation scores also declined at every level of care in the report: 40.4% at Ennis, 65.2% at Waxahachie and 35.0% at the Dallas outpatient program.

Client feedback

Treatment feedback scores were 96.1% at Ennis, 95.7% at the Dallas outpatient program and 94.4% at Waxahachie. The network-wide figure in DPR's June 2026 report was 89.9%.

Continuum of care

DPR operates detoxification, residential and structured outpatient step-down care as a phased continuum. In this reporting window, 255 clients appear in both the Ennis and Dallas datasets, and a comparable overlap exists between Waxahachie and Dallas. That overlap reflects use of the step-down pathway from residential to outpatient care.

"These numbers reflect measurable change during treatment. The residential data shows consistent reductions in the symptoms that bring people to treatment in the first place," said Michael Banis, Chief Growth Officer, Discovery MSO. "We publish the results, including the areas where there is more work to do, so families and referral partners can see how clients are doing."

About the data

The figures describe average changes in survey scores among clients with both an initial and a later survey on file. They do not describe every client who entered care, and individual results vary. Survey scores are a measure of self-reported symptoms and are not a guarantee of any outcome. DPR plans to continue updating its outcomes reporting as additional survey data is collected.

Individuals and families seeking information about care can contact Discovery Point Retreat at (855) 635-4776 or through discoverypointretreat.

About Discovery Point Retreat

Discovery Point Retreat operates residential and outpatient substance use disorder treatment programs in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, including detoxification, residential and PHP/IOP levels of care. Its residential facilities are in Ennis and Waxahachie, Texas, and its outpatient program is in Dallas. DPR tracks clinical outcomes with the BAQS and publishes the results on its website. Discovery Point Retreat is supported by Discovery MSO.