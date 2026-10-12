Eating Disorder Solutions Reports Gains In Interpersonal Functioning At Its Weatherford, Texas Program

MENAFN - GetNews)"Eating Disorder Solutions outcomes data, March to September 2026"Eating Disorder Solutions released March to September 2026 outcomes data from its Weatherford program, including a 24.9% reduction in interpersonal distress among 57 clients with paired survey results.

WEATHERFORD, TX - October 12, 2026 - Eating Disorder Solutions (EDS), a Dallas-Fort Worth area provider of eating disorder treatment, today released updated outcomes data from its Weatherford program, which includes residential, outpatient and tele-intensive outpatient (Tele-IOP) levels of care. The analysis draws on 366 survey administrations across 90 clients treated between March and September 2026, including 57 clients with paired before-and-after results.

EDS gives clients a 31-item clinical outcomes questionnaire at set intervals during their episode of care. Results were reviewed by Dr. Jerry Vaccaro, M.D., and Lauren Reisman, LMSW. The full results are published in EDS's new outcomes data article.

Interpersonal functioning

Interpersonal functioning showed the largest change of any area measured in this reporting period. Among the 57 clients with paired survey data, average scores for interpersonal distress fell 24.9%. The change was driven by improvements in items that measure trust in others and feelings of isolation.

Eating disorders often affect how a person relates to family, friends and peers. Withdrawal, secrecy and shame can strain relationships and reduce the support a person has available. EDS's clinical model includes work on rebuilding those connections, and the interpersonal results are the clearest signal in this refresh that clients are reporting changes in that area.

Emotional symptoms

Emotional symptom scores also improved among clients with paired data. The change was more gradual than the interpersonal result, which is consistent with the pace of progress expected in a chronic-care population, where improvement tends to build over months and not weeks.

Continuum of care

EDS operates its Weatherford program as a step-down continuum. Of the Weatherford residential episodes that closed during the reporting window, 57% transitioned into EDS outpatient or Tele-IOP programs to continue care. Tele-IOP allows clients who have completed residential care to keep attending structured sessions from home.

"What we're seeing in this data reflects what eating disorder recovery is about: rebuilding trust and connection. Interpersonal connection was the clearest area of measurable progress in this refresh, and that is the area our clinical model is designed to support," said Michael Banis, Chief Growth Officer, Discovery MSO. "We publish the numbers so families and referral partners can see what clients are reporting."

About the data

The figures describe average changes in survey scores among clients who completed both an initial and a later survey. They do not describe every client who entered care. Ninety clients completed at least one survey in the reporting window, and 57 had paired results, so the findings reflect a modest sample and individual results vary. Survey scores measure self-reported symptoms and are not a guarantee of any outcome. EDS plans to continue updating its outcomes reporting as more survey data is collected.

Individuals and families seeking information about care can contact Eating Disorder Solutions at (888) 458-2994 or through eatingdisordersolutions.

About Eating Disorder Solutions

Eating Disorder Solutions operates residential, outpatient and Tele-IOP eating disorder treatment programs in Weatherford, Texas, serving the Dallas-Fort Worth area. EDS tracks clinical outcomes with a structured 31-item assessment and publishes the results on its website. Eating Disorder Solutions is supported by Discovery MSO.