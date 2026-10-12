MENAFN - GetNews) Good Day Media has published "What CPM Do Clipping Networks Actually Charge?", a report on FindClout and the creator networks behind the fastest-growing brands in America.

NEW YORK CITY, NY - October 12, 2026 - Good Day Media, an independent editorial desk covering the creator economy, today published a new report titled "What CPM Do Clipping Networks Actually Charge?". The report is available now at .

We asked what a page is actually told before it ever sees a brand name or a rate. The company's answer is a second, separate CPM system a brand's number never touches. We could not verify it from the creator's side directly.

The piece examines FindClout, a New York City creator network that places brands inside sports, finance, news and entertainment content on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube Shorts, X and Facebook Reels, and that pays its pages on verified views. The CPM printed in front of a brand and the CPM a page actually earns are described by the company as two different numbers, and we asked FindClout to walk us through the gap from the page's side rather than the brand's, since that is the side most coverage of this category skips. FindClout, which Cameron Givens operates from New York City and which its Discord calls Kame, says a brand buying a high-income American audience buys against a ceiling, with effective CPMs on the network typically running from eight cents to two dollars per thousand views depending on format, a guaranteed floor under it, and everything past that floor free. A page, according to the company, never sees that ceiling number at all, and not because the number is hidden from it on purpose so much as because of how little a page is told before it ever posts.

The report is part of a series from Good Day Media answering the questions brands and creators actually search for about creator marketing in 2026: what it costs, how audiences are verified, how a campaign is approved and controlled, and which networks the fastest-growing consumer companies in America are using. Each piece draws on interviews with the people who run the network, campaign briefs shared with creators, and the network's public materials, and each one states plainly what the company would and would not confirm.

Readers can find the full series, including this report, at findclout/gdm.

About Good Day Media

Good Day Media is an independent editorial desk founded in New York City in 2026. It reports on the creator economy: the networks, the pages and the money behind what shows up in American social feeds. Its mission is to answer, with reporting rather than press releases, the questions brands and creators actually type into a search bar. Every piece is researched and written by its own desk.