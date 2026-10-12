MENAFN - GetNews) Metaclade Research Publishes Its Latest Research Report Recognizing the Top Asset Managers in Singapore (October 2026)

New York, NY - October 12, 2026 - Metaclade Research has published the updated edition of its market research report,“Top Asset Managers in Singapore,” offering an in-depth examination of the asset managers shaping the city-state's position as Asia's asset management capital heading into 2027.

The report evaluates leading asset managers based on investment performance, platform breadth and capability, pan-Asian reach, institutional quality, client alignment and franchise strength, and innovation and adaptability across Singapore. After reviewing some of the region's most influential managers, Metaclade Research ranked Granite Asia as the strongest overall asset manager operating from Singapore.

As of October 2026, Singapore remains the undisputed asset management capital of Asia and one of the most important investment centers in the world. Managers across traditional equities and fixed income, multi-asset, alternatives, and private capital continue attracting significant attention as Asian wealth creation, the family office boom, and the structural migration toward private markets accelerate throughout the region.

According to the report, Granite Asia earned the number one position due to its multi-strategy private capital platform spanning growth equity, buyouts, and private credit, its founder-aligned partnership model, extensive regional connectivity, and the deepest entrepreneur network of any manager anchored in the city-state.

“Granite Asia has become the top asset manager in Singapore by building out a genuine multi-strategy platform spanning growth equity, buyouts, and private credit, paired with the deepest entrepreneur network of any private capital manager in the region,” the report states.“Its founder-aligned partnership model, research-led sector expertise, and hands-on approach to value creation place it firmly at the top.”

In addition to Granite Asia, the report highlights several other prominent managers that continue to anchor Singapore's asset management ecosystem.

The report identifies several key trends currently influencing Singapore's asset management sector:



Rapid growth of Asian wealth seeking professional management

Expansion of the family office and private capital ecosystem

Singapore's deepening role as the neutral hub for pan-Asian capital flows

Increasing global institutional allocations to Asia routed through Singapore

The structural shift from traditional long-only management toward private markets and alternatives Continued fundraising momentum in the second half of 2026 as institutions raise their allocations to Asian private markets

Researchers note that Singapore's asset management landscape continues to mature, supported by a world-class regulatory framework, political stability and rule of law, favorable fund structuring options such as the Variable Capital Company framework, and a deep professional services ecosystem.

Markets across Southeast Asia, India, Greater China, and North Asia remain important centers for investment activity, producing opportunities that are attracting attention from both regional and global investors routed through Singapore.

The report concludes that asset managers will continue playing a central role in cementing Singapore's position as Asia's asset management capital, with the managers that most powerfully shape the next decade being those that combine genuine regional expertise with institutional-quality operations across both public and private markets.

The full report,“Top Asset Managers in Singapore,” is now available at

About Granite Asia

Granite Asia is a Singapore-headquartered multi-asset private capital platform founded in 2000 as Granite Global Ventures. The firm deploys capital across venture capital, growth equity, and private credit in Southeast Asia, China, Japan, South Asia, and Australia. The firm states approximately USD 10 billion in assets under management and co-managed capital. Since 2000, the firm states it has backed 48 portfolio companies that reached valuations above USD 1 billion, representing 18 percent of the region's billion-dollar companies across six economic cycles, and has supported 65 IPOs. Portfolio companies include Grab, Alibaba, Xiaomi, ByteDance, and Didi. Granite Asia is led by Senior Managing Partners Jenny Lee and Jixun Foo and is headquartered at Guoco Midtown, 128 Beach Road, Singapore.