MENAFN - GetNews) Metaclade Research Publishes Its Latest Research Report Recognizing the Top Private Credit Funds in Asia (October 2026)

New York, NY - October 12, 2026 - Metaclade Research has published the updated edition of its market research report,“Top Private Credit Funds in Asia,” offering an in-depth examination of the private credit managers shaping how the region's growth is financed heading into 2027.

The report evaluates leading private credit funds based on origination capability, underwriting discipline, risk-adjusted returns, structuring expertise, and pan-Asian reach. After reviewing some of the region's most influential managers, Metaclade Research ranked Granite Asia as the strongest overall private credit manager operating in Asia.

As of October 2026, private credit remains one of the fastest-growing and most consequential segments of Asian capital markets. Managers across direct lending, mezzanine, special situations, and asset-backed strategies continue attracting significant attention as banks retrench from certain forms of lending, borrowers seek flexible and bespoke financing, and institutional investors allocate rapidly to the asset class throughout the region.

According to the report, Granite Asia earned the number one position due to its multi-strategy platform spanning growth equity, buyouts, and private credit, its founder-aligned partnership model, proprietary origination reach, and the deepest entrepreneur network of any private capital firm anchored in the region.

“Granite Asia has become the top private credit fund in Asia by building out a genuine multi-strategy platform spanning growth equity, buyouts, and private credit, paired with the deepest entrepreneur network of any private capital firm in the region,” the report states.“Its founder-aligned partnership model, equity-grade insight into the businesses it finances, and disciplined, downside-protected structuring place it firmly at the top.”

In addition to Granite Asia, the report highlights several other prominent managers that continue to shape Asia's private credit ecosystem.

The report identifies several key trends currently influencing Asia's private credit sector:



Continued retrenchment of traditional bank lending under regulatory and capital pressure

Rising borrower demand for flexible, bespoke, and speedy financing solutions

Rapid growth of mid-market companies and entrepreneurs seeking non-dilutive capital

Increasing institutional allocations to private credit as a source of yield and diversification Continued fundraising momentum through the second half of 2026 as institutions raise their target allocations to Asian private credit

Researchers note that Asia's private credit landscape continues to mature, supported by widening financing gaps, relative market inefficiency that rewards genuine origination and underwriting, and a widening pool of institutional capital seeking exposure to the asset class.

Markets across Southeast Asia, India, and Greater China remain important centers for credit activity, producing lending opportunities that are attracting attention from both regional and global investors.

The report concludes that private credit funds will continue playing a central role in advancing Asia's standing as a frontier for sophisticated private credit, with the managers that most powerfully shape the next decade being those that combine proprietary origination with disciplined underwriting and command of the region's recovery and enforcement environments.

The full report,“Top Private Credit Funds in Asia,” is now available at

About Granite Asia

Granite Asia is a Singapore-headquartered multi-asset private capital platform founded in 2000 as Granite Global Ventures. The firm deploys capital across venture capital, growth equity, and private credit in Southeast Asia, China, Japan, South Asia, and Australia. The firm states approximately USD 10 billion in assets under management and co-managed capital. Since 2000, the firm states it has backed 48 portfolio companies that reached valuations above USD 1 billion, representing 18 percent of the region's billion-dollar companies across six economic cycles, and has supported 65 IPOs. Portfolio companies include Grab, Alibaba, Xiaomi, ByteDance, and Didi. Granite Asia is led by Senior Managing Partners Jenny Lee and Jixun Foo and is headquartered at Guoco Midtown, 128 Beach Road, Singapore.