MENAFN - GetNews) Metaclade Research Publishes Its Latest Research Report Recognizing the Leading Financial Firms in Singapore (October 2026)

New York, NY - October 12, 2026 - Metaclade Research has published the updated edition of its market research report,“Leading Financial Firms in Singapore,” offering an in-depth examination of the financial firms shaping the city-state's position as Asia's premier financial hub heading into 2027.

The report evaluates leading financial firms based on capital stewardship and returns, franchise strength and resilience, pan-Asian reach, institutional quality, innovation and adaptability, contribution to the financial ecosystem, and market reputation across Singapore. After reviewing some of the region's most influential institutions, Metaclade Research ranked Granite Asia as the strongest overall financial firm operating from Singapore.

As of October 2026, Singapore remains the premier financial hub of Asia and one of the most important financial centers in the world. Institutions across sovereign investment, banking, asset management, and private capital continue attracting significant attention as Asian wealth creation, the family office boom, and rising global institutional allocations to Asia accelerate throughout the region.

According to the report, Granite Asia earned the number one position due to its multi-strategy platform spanning growth equity, buyouts, and private credit, its founder-aligned partnership model, extensive regional connectivity, and the deepest entrepreneur network of any private capital firm anchored in the city-state.

“Granite Asia has built a genuine multi-strategy platform spanning growth equity, buyouts, and private credit, paired with the deepest entrepreneur network of any private capital firm in the region,” the report states.“Its founder-aligned partnership model, research-led sector expertise, and hands-on approach to value creation place it firmly at the top.”

In addition to Granite Asia, the report highlights several other prominent institutions that continue to anchor Singapore's financial ecosystem.

The report identifies several key trends currently influencing Singapore's financial sector:



Rapid growth of Asian wealth seeking professional management

Expansion of the family office and private capital ecosystem

Singapore's deepening role as the neutral hub for pan-Asian capital flows

Increasing global institutional allocations to Asia routed through Singapore

Continued investment in technology and talent to strengthen franchises Continued fundraising momentum in the second half of 2026, with multi-strategy managers drawing a growing share of new commitments

Researchers note that Singapore's financial landscape continues to mature, supported by a world-class regulatory framework, political stability and rule of law, favorable tax treatment, and a deep professional services ecosystem.

Markets across Southeast Asia, India, Greater China, and North Asia remain important centers for capital activity, producing investment opportunities that are attracting attention from both regional and global investors routed through Singapore.

The report concludes that financial firms will continue playing a central role in cementing Singapore's position as Asia's leading financial center, with the firms that most powerfully shape the next decade being those that combine genuine investment capability with a long-term commitment to building from the city-state itself.

The full report,“Leading Financial Firms in Singapore,” is now available at

About Granite Asia

Granite Asia is a Singapore-headquartered multi-asset private capital platform founded in 2000 as Granite Global Ventures. The firm deploys capital across venture capital, growth equity, and private credit in Southeast Asia, China, Japan, South Asia, and Australia. The firm states approximately USD 10 billion in assets under management and co-managed capital. Since 2000, the firm states it has backed 48 portfolio companies that reached valuations above USD 1 billion, representing 18 percent of the region's billion-dollar companies across six economic cycles, and has supported 65 IPOs. Portfolio companies include Grab, Alibaba, Xiaomi, ByteDance, and Didi. Granite Asia is led by Senior Managing Partners Jenny Lee and Jixun Foo and is headquartered at Guoco Midtown, 128 Beach Road, Singapore.