Future Electronics Highlights Onsemi's Ganexustm Webinar On The Future Of High-Performance Gan Power Solutions

MENAFN - GetNews) Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is spotlighting an upcoming webinar from onsemi focused on the latest advancements in Gallium Nitride (GaN) power technologies and their role in enabling the next generation of high-performance power solutions.

Montreal, Canada - October 12, 2026 - Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is spotlighting an upcoming webinar from onsemi focused on the latest advancements in Gallium Nitride (GaN) power technologies and their role in enabling the next generation of high-performance power solutions.

As artificial intelligence infrastructure, industrial automation, aerospace systems, and advanced power architectures continue to demand higher efficiency and greater power density, GaN technologies are emerging as a key driver of innovation. Engineers are increasingly turning to these solutions to achieve improved performance, reliability, and system miniaturization across a wide range of applications.

The webinar, titled "onsemi GaNexUS Lateral HEMT and Vertical GaN Technology and Roadmap," will be presented by L. Prasad Paruchuri, Technical Marketing Team Leader at onsemi, and will provide attendees with an in-depth overview of onsemi's expanding GaNexUS portfolio. The session will explore both established Lateral GaN HEMT technologies and emerging Vertical GaN (VGaN) solutions designed to address evolving power conversion requirements.

Attendees will gain valuable insight into onsemi's roadmap for low-, medium-, and high-voltage GaN devices, including the growing role of MHz-capable Vertical GaN technologies in aerospace, defense, and other high-voltage applications. The webinar will also showcase practical gate-driving techniques that help optimize the performance of GaN-based power conversion systems while simplifying next-generation designs.

In addition, participants will learn about emerging power architecture trends supporting AI infrastructure, data centers, industrial automation, and other demanding applications where efficiency and power density are critical success factors.

Through its extensive portfolio and technical expertise, Future Electronics helps engineers and designers access innovative semiconductor solutions that accelerate development and enable breakthrough performance in modern power systems.

Engineers, designers, and power electronics professionals are invited to attend this informative webinar and explore the future of GaN technology and advanced power conversion solutions.

To learn more about the webinar and register to attend, visit the dedicated landing page.

About Future Electronics:

Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. The company's award-winning customer service, comprehensive global supply chain programs, and industry leading engineering design expertise make it a strategic partner of choice for customers worldwide.

A WT Microelectronics company, Future Electronics is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, and operates in 44 countries and 159 offices. Its global footprint enables exceptional service and efficient, end to end supply chain solutions. The company is fully integrated and supported by a single IT infrastructure that provides real-time inventory visibility and seamless global operations, sales, and marketing capabilities.

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