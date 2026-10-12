Black Tie Creative Marks Four Years Elevating Jacksonville Businesses And Nonprofits

MENAFN - GetNews)"Black Tie Creative, a Jacksonville creative agency, marks four years of website, social media, photography, video, and design work for businesses and nonprofits across Northeast Florida."Jacksonville creative agency led by owner Mark Stemmermann celebrates four years of websites, social media, photography, video, and design for clients from Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida to Kava & Company, alongside fundraisers for local nonprofits and a growing car meet community.

JACKSONVILLE, Florida - October 12, 2026 - Black Tie Creative, a Jacksonville creative agency, is marking four years in business. The agency handles website development, social media management, photography, videography, graphic design, and paid advertising for local businesses, nonprofits, and community organizations across Northeast Florida, all through one team.

Black Tie Creative was built around a simple observation from owner Mark Stemmermann: most businesses do not have a talent problem, they have a consistency problem. A company's website says one thing, its Instagram says another, and the flyer at the front desk says something else entirely. Black Tie Creative's answer is one team, one vision, and one point of contact for the whole brand.

Services

Black Tie Creative offers:

. Website Creation: custom websites designed to turn visitors into customers, plus ongoing hosting and management

. Social Media Management: strategy, content creation, posting, and community management

. Photography and Videography: on-location shoots, brand films, reels, event coverage, headshots, and drone footage, shot and edited in house

. Graphic Design: logos, brand kits, print materials, and social graphics

. Instagram and Meta Ads: ad campaigns managed end to end using creative produced by the agency's own team

. Cold Email Outreach and AI Automation: outbound campaigns that book meetings, and workflow automation that saves teams hours

The agency also offers monthly partnership packages that bundle these services for businesses that want a full media team without hiring one in house, along with dedicated packages for restaurants, real estate, venues, events, and nonprofits. Black Tie Creative publishes its pricing on its website so business owners know the numbers before the first conversation.

Clients

Over four years, Black Tie Creative has worked with organizations across Jacksonville and Northeast Florida, including:

. Hospitality and food: Kava & Company, Dragonfly Lounge, The Block Jax, Lean Kitchen Company, Mambos Cuban Cafe, and Mystic Mud Kava

. Nonprofits and youth organizations: Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida, JaxPAL, Walk Off Charities, Operation Homefront, the Jaguar Foundation, Guns N Hoses, and River City Science Academy

. Sports: Florida Prime Sports, Power Hitters Cheer, and APEX School of Sports

. Healthcare and professional services: Borland Groover, J&M Benefit Solutions, Lumbee Group, and Tatonka Health

. Events, lifestyle, and retail: the Jacksonville Jazz Festival, The Patrons Club, and Turbo Auctions

Community and Nonprofit Work

Giving back to Jacksonville is a core part of how Black Tie Creative operates. Stemmermann has organized many successful fundraiser events for local nonprofits in Jacksonville, and a large share of the agency's work supports nonprofits and youth organizations in Northeast Florida.

For Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida, the agency creates content for Instagram and LinkedIn and has redesigned pages across bgcnf, including program pages, volunteer and enrollment resources, and a donation page supporting repairs at The Bridge club in Springfield after flood damage.

For Walk Off Charities, a youth baseball nonprofit, Black Tie Creative provides photography and content for tournaments such as the Stars & Stripes Spectacular, skills competitions, and championship games.

The agency has also produced video for the Borland Groover charity golf tournament and has worked with JaxPAL, Operation Homefront, and the Jaguar Foundation.

Car Culture and Community Events

Outside of client work, Stemmermann brings Jacksonville's automotive community together through two car meet brands.

Revved & Rooted is Stemmermann's own car meet, which pairs car culture with a nature-inspired theme. The meet is held at Kava & Company.

Bold Rallies is an automotive community that hosts car meets around Jacksonville, including Block & Roll, held at The Block Jax. Brand showcase editions, such as a Ferrari showcase, give a featured make the front of the lineup while staying open to all cars.

Mission and Vision

Mission: Our mission is to provide affordable media help for companies of all sizes. In an age when businesses and individuals charge outrageous prices, we genuinely want to help you grow as much as we are growing. We take a friendly, family approach to business. Every business is different, and we find joy in turning your brand's mission and values into a vision and giving your organization the spotlight and care it deserves, all with a no-fluff, no-BS approach.

Vision: A Jacksonville where every business, nonprofit, and community has the media support to tell its story, no matter its size or budget.

"Four years in, what I'm proudest of is who we get to work with," said Mark Stemmermann, owner of Black Tie Creative. "Kava bars, restaurants, youth sports teams, and nonprofits that are changing kids' lives. Jacksonville has trusted us with their stories, and we don't take that lightly."

About Mark Stemmermann

Mark Stemmermann is the owner of Black Tie Creative and a Jacksonville-based photographer and content creator. He is a University of North Florida alumnus with a Bachelor's degree in Dietetics. Over the past four years he has built Black Tie Creative into a full-service creative agency, organized many successful fundraiser events for local nonprofits in Jacksonville, and created Revved & Rooted, a car meet that brings the city's automotive community together. He leads the agency's creative direction across photography, video, web, and social media, and works hands on with clients on shoots and campaigns.

About Black Tie Creative

Black Tie Creative is a full-service creative agency based in Jacksonville, Florida, now celebrating four years in business. The agency provides website development, social media management, photography, videography, graphic design, Meta advertising, cold email outreach, and AI automation for businesses, nonprofits, and organizations across Northeast Florida. Black Tie Creative's mission is to provide affordable media help for companies of all sizes, with a friendly, family approach and no fluff.

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