Another 11 Children Return To Ukrainian-Controlled Territory

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, announced this on Telegram.

"Another 11 children have been returned to Ukrainian-controlled territory from the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region. They are seven boys and four girls aged from one year and four months to 17 years," the statement said.

The return was facilitated by the charitable organisation Save Ukraine as part of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's Bring Kids Back UA initiative.

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It was emphasised that each child's story involves experiences of fear, pressure and threats. In particular, a 16-year-old boy survived an armed attack by Russian soldiers in his own home. At an occupation-run school, children were forced to learn how to handle weapons and operate combat drones.

Another teenager, aged 17, was forced under threat to attend an occupation-run school and was later forcibly registered for military service. His family also endured regular armed searches.

The family of an eight-year-old girl was threatened with having her taken to an orphanage if she did not attend a Russian school. There, children were involved in propaganda activities, including being forced to draw postcards for Russian soldiers.

According to Prokudin, all these children are now safely back in Ukrainian-controlled territory. They are currently safe and receiving the assistance they need.

He reported that 219 children from the Kherson region had been returned from temporary occupation since the beginning of the year.

As Ukrinform previously reported, as of October 8, Ukraine had verified 20,651 cases of the unlawful deportation and forced transfer of Ukrainian children by Russia, of whom 2,665 had already been returned home.

Photo: Bring Kids Back UA