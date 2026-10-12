Victoria Fielding
- Senior Lecturer, School of Communication, Media and Journalism, Adelaide University
Dr Victoria Fielding is a Senior Lecturer in the School of Communication, Media and Journalism at Adelaide University. Victoria's research is interested in the influence of media on democracy and media representation of political and cultural contestation.Experience
- 2021–present Lecturer, University of Adelaide
- 2021 University of South Australia, PhD 2015 University of South Australia, Bachelor of Arts (Honours) 2001 University of Adelaide, Commerce (Marketing and Management)
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