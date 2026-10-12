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Ameeta Jain

Ameeta Jain


Date: 2026-10-12 09:31:38

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor in Property and Real Estate, Deakin Business School, Deakin University
Profile Articles

Ameeta is currently an Associate Professor in Property and Real Estate at Deakin University. Ameeta is a passionate educator with more than 15 years of experience in lecturing in property, economics and finance units. Ameeta's research centres around issues of sustainability and resilience in regions as well as property markets.

Experience
  • –present Senior Lecturer in Finance, Deakin University
Education
  • 2011 Federation University, PhD/Economics

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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