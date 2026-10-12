Georgia's Non-Profit Employment Rises 3.1% To 64,500 In 2025

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Employment in Georgia's non-profit institutions rose 3.1% year-on-year to 64,500 people in 2025, according to data released by Geostat on October 1, with women accounting for 50.8% of the workforce.

According to Trend 's calculations, the reported 3.1% growth rate implies employment stood at approximately 62,560 people in 2024, meaning the sector added roughly 1,940 people over the year. Geostat reported that 64,200 of the sector's employees were hired staff, up 3.3% from 2024. Trend 's calculations indicate that this implies approximately 62,150 hired employees a year earlier, an increase of roughly 2,050.

Trend 's calculations reveal that the difference between total employment and hired staff amounted to approximately 300 people, or 0.5% of the sector's total employment, in 2025. This represents the portion of the broader employment figure not included in the hired-staff count reported by Geostat.

By gender, Trend 's calculations show that the 50.8% female share of the workforce translates to approximately 32,766 women and 31,734 men, a difference of roughly 1,032 people. By sector, education accounted for the largest share of employment at 25.6%, followed by arts, entertainment and recreation at 24.5%, water supply, sewerage, waste management and remediation activities at 14.8%, and healthcare and social work at 12.5%. All remaining sectors together accounted for 22.6%.