ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Compass, Inc. Investors To Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline In Securities Class Action - COMP

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces a class action on behalf of former Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (“Anywhere”) shareholders who acquired newly issued Compass, Inc. (NYSE: COMP) common stock in direct exchange for their Anywhere securities pursuant to the Registration Statement issued in connection with the January 9, 2026 stock-for-stock transaction (the“Merger”) by which Compass merged with and acquired Anywhere. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 8, 2026.

SO WHAT: If you are a former Anywhere shareholder who acquired Compass common stock in direct exchange for Anywhere securities in the January 9, 2026 Merger, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Compass class action, go to or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email ... for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 8, 2026. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience, resources, or any meaningful peer recognition. Be wise in selecting counsel. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered billions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020, founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs' Bar. Many of the firm's attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers.

DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, the offering materials for the Merger and related communications misrepresented and omitted material information concerning defendants' attestations to make reasonable best efforts to obtain authorizations and consents from regulatory authorities in connection with the Merger, as well as defendants' compliance with applicable laws, the absence of governmental investigations, and the possession of and compliance with licenses and permits necessary for the conduct of business. The complaint alleges that, in truth, at the time of the Merger, defendants surreptitiously hired a lobbyist, lawyer, and ally of President Donald Trump to obtain inside access to and backchannel high-level Department of Justice (“DOJ”) officials to circumvent the standard merger review process and extinguish opposition to the Merger from certain individuals within the DOJ. As the complaint alleges, these undisclosed practices contradicted and undermined defendants' attestations of“reasonable best efforts” to obtain regulatory approval and purported“compliance with applicable laws,” allowing the Merger to close despite the harm to industry competition as a result of the Merger's anticompetitive effect.

To join the Compass class action, go to or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email ... for information on the class action.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

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Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

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Contact Information:

Laurence Rosen, Esq.

Phillip Kim, Esq.

The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.

275 Madison Avenue, 40th Floor

New York, NY 10016

Tel: (212) 686-1060

Toll Free: (866) 767-3653

Fax: (212) 202-3827

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