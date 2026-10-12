In-Vehicle Infotainment Market To Grow From USD 23.07 Billion In 2025 To USD 40.49 Billion By 2032, At A CAGR Of 8.4% - Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarketsTM projects the in-vehicle infotainment market is projected to grow from USD 23.07 billion in 2025 to USD 40.49 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 8.4%. The evolution toward Software-Defined Vehicles (SDV) is transforming the IVI market into a high-bandwidth platform that integrates ADAS and vehicle-edge computing, making the screen the primary HMI for complex data. This is enabled by zonal E/E architectures and Ethernet backbones, which facilitate seamless OTA updates and GPU-accelerated HMIs. By adopting Android Automotive OS and containerized UX, automakers are shortening development cycles and enabling app ecosystems, thus ensuring continuous feature updates and sustained customer demand. On the other hand, IVI now sits on the same backbone as ADAS and powertrain domains; securing cross-domain communication (especially in AAOS-based systems) requires advanced intrusion detection, secure gateways, and costly certification under UNECE WP.29. This becomes challenging for OEMs and Tier-1 players.

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Key Market Highlights



Market size, 2025: USD 23.07 billion

Market forecast, 2032: USD 40.49 billion

Growth rate: CAGR of 8.4% from 2025 to 2032

Largest region, 2025: Asia Pacific

Leading segment: Passenger cars are projected to account for the largest segment in the in-vehicle infotainment market during the forecast period.

Report scope: 347 market data tables, 85 figures, 339 pages Key players: Harman International (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), and Continental AG (Germany).

Why This Market Matters

In-vehicle infotainment is becoming a central part of the modern vehicle experience as consumers increasingly expect connected navigation, entertainment, communication, personalization, and digital services inside the vehicle. The integration of infotainment with ADAS, telematics, and other vehicle functions is also transforming the traditional head unit into a high-compute digital cockpit platform. Software-defined vehicles, larger displays, 5G connectivity, OTA updates, and Android Automotive OS are further increasing the importance of advanced infotainment systems.

Market Overview

The in-vehicle infotainment market is projected to grow from USD 23.07 billion in 2025 to USD 40.49 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest regional market in 2025, contributing more than 45% of revenue share. The head-up display (HUD) segment is projected to register the highest CAGR among components at 15.6%, while 5G connectivity is expected to grow at the highest rate among connectivity types at 25.9%. The battery electric vehicle segment is also projected to record a strong 14.2% CAGR.

Analyst Perspective

The infotainment market is shifting from conventional head units toward software-defined, connected cockpit platforms that can continuously evolve throughout a vehicle's lifecycle. Zonal architectures, Ethernet backbones, GPU-accelerated displays, Android Automotive OS, and OTA capabilities are enabling infotainment systems to integrate more closely with ADAS and other vehicle domains. This creates opportunities for recurring software and feature-based revenue, while also increasing the importance of cybersecurity, seamless connectivity, and secure cross-domain communication.

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Segment Analysis

The passenger car segment is projected to account for the largest segment in the in-vehicle infotainment market, driven by its dominant share in global vehicle production covering internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicles (EVs). The Asia Pacific region leads in passenger car production, particularly for economy and mid-range models, which typically feature infotainment displays ranging from 3 to 10 inches in size. The growing popularity of compact and mid-size SUVs worldwide, especially in emerging markets, is further boosting demand for advanced in-car technology and digital cabins.

Consumers increasingly expect SUVs to combine practicality with modern features, prompting OEMs to equip mid-range SUVs with larger central infotainment displays, digital instrument clusters, and, in premium models, rear-seat entertainment systems. Co-passenger displays are also becoming a rapidly growing trend, particularly in premium and electric vehicles. These screens often include safety-focused technologies such as“privacy view” or“digital curtain,” ensuring content is visible only to the front passenger while remaining obscured from the driver to minimize distraction. In regions such as Europe and North America, even non-luxury mid- and full-size SUVs are increasingly equipped with digital clusters and infotainment screens. The rollout of 5G networks and cloud-connected vehicle services in these markets further enables navigation, streaming, and over-the-air updates, making infotainment a central part of the passenger experience. As consumer preference shifts toward SUVs for greater space, style, and versatility, OEMs are incentivized to integrate larger displays, enhanced connectivity, and ADAS-compatible features. All of these factors reinforce passenger cars as the largest segment in the in-vehicle infotainment market through the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is projected to lead the global in-vehicle infotainment market throughout the forecast period. The region's dominance is based on its strong vehicle production base across multiple segments. Developing countries such as China, India, and Thailand manufacture a large share of economy and mid-range vehicles, which, in turn, drives widespread deployment of affordable embedded and tethered infotainment systems. Meanwhile, Japan, China, and South Korea show high adoption of mid- to premium-range vehicles that increasingly integrate advanced infotainment features, such as built-in navigation, voice assistants, ADAS-linked HMI, high-resolution displays, and multi-screen digital cockpits. The region has also seen significant improvements in broadband and 5G network infrastructure, which continues to accelerate demand for connected infotainment systems among technology-savvy consumers.

The in-vehicle Infotainment market is witnessing rapid growth in the > 10” segment, driven by Asia Pacific and European OEMs adopting large, pillar-to-pillar, and SDV-ready cockpit designs. These expansive screens enhance user experience while supporting advanced in-vehicle functions. Meanwhile, the 5–10” segment remains the benchmark for mass-market passenger cars and mid-range EVs, balancing affordability, functionality, and compliance with regulatory UX standards. By standardizing larger displays, OEMs are differentiating their vehicles in an increasingly competitive market while addressing evolving consumer expectations.

Key Industry Trends

·Software-defined infotainment: OTA updates, Android Automotive OS, containerized UX, and app ecosystems are transforming infotainment into continuously upgradeable software platforms.

·5G and connected experiences: 5G is expanding rapidly, supporting higher-bandwidth connected services, cloud integration, real-time navigation, and future C-V2X applications.

·Larger and smarter displays: Displays above 10 inches, curved interfaces, HUDs, and multi-display configurations are gaining importance as automakers enhance digital cockpit experiences.

·ADAS and infotainment integration: High-bandwidth integration of ADAS and sensor data with GPU-accelerated displays is strengthening the role of infotainment as a primary vehicle HMI.

·EV and digital cockpit growth: Increasing EV adoption and software-defined vehicle platforms are creating demand for high-compute infotainment systems with integrated connectivity and personalized digital services.

Competitive Landscape

Top companies in the In-vehicle Infotainment Market include Harman International (US), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), and Continental AG (Germany).

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