Aptos Launches Encrypted Mempool To Reduce Frontrunning, Sandwiches

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Layer-1 blockchain Aptos has rolled out an optional privacy feature on its mainnet aimed at reducing exposure to certain types of maximal extractable value (MEV) attacks. Aptos says its Encrypted Mempool keeps pending transaction contents encrypted until block ordering is finalized, giving would-be frontrunners less information to act on in real time.

The feature is designed for users and applications that want stronger protection when sending large or strategically sensitive transactions-ranging from institutions and traders to AI agents and other on-chain builders. Aptos launched the functionality as an opt-in capability, meaning it is not automatically applied to every transaction.

Aptos Encrypted Mempool is now live on mainnet as an opt-in privacy option for pending transactions. When enabled, transaction contents remain encrypted in the mempool until validators finalize transaction ordering. Sender address and gas fee stay visible, but assets, amounts, and contract/function details are obscured from observers. Aptos says the approach may help reduce the profitability of frontrunning and sandwich-style MEV attacks. Using encrypted transactions carries additional cost and a small per-block performance overhead, according to Aptos.

Key takeawaysWhat Aptos launched: Encrypted Mempool on mainnet

Aptos announced on Monday that Encrypted Mempool has been enabled on its mainnet. The core idea is straightforward: before a transaction is broadcast, a compatible wallet or app encrypts the transaction's contents on the user's device. Aptos describes the feature as particularly relevant for workflows where transaction visibility can be exploited-such as when attackers monitor public mempool traffic to front-run trades or copy strategies.

In explaining why this matters, Aptos pointed to a broader problem across major chains: when pending transactions are visible, bots can inspect what is about to happen and attempt to trade against users or replicate their intent. Aptos specifically referenced MEV attacks including frontrunning and sandwich attacks.

The need for protection is underscored by industry data cited in the original report. According to Cointelegraph's analysis of EigenPhi data, sandwich attacks on Ethereum cost traders about $60 million over the 12 months through October 2025. On Solana, Bitquery's investigation found bots generated $29.7 million from sandwich attacks over an 11-month period examined, with nearly 6.9 million attacks impacting about 2.2 million wallets.

How the encryption works-and what stays visible

Aptos' Encrypted Mempool is intended to reduce information leakage during the period when transactions are pending. Under the opt-in flow described by Aptos:

After a user opts in, a compatible wallet or app encrypts the transaction's contents on-device before sending it to Aptos. Observers see the sender's address and the gas fee, but details such as the assets and amounts involved remain hidden while the transaction sits in the mempool. Validators work out the ordering of transactions while their contents are encrypted. Once ordering is finalized, validators decrypt the transactions collectively and then execute them, recording the results on-chain.

A key design element Aptos highlights is that no single validator can decrypt a pending transaction on its own. By limiting who can access plaintext transaction details at the critical pre-ordering stage, Aptos aims to make it harder for MEV bots to react quickly enough to profit from seeing incoming orders early.

Aptos also states that the mechanism adds protection at the moment it matters most: until transaction ordering is fixed, withholding transaction contents can prevent bots from reading pending orders and inserting trades ahead of them-or surrounding them-to capture value at the user's expense.

Trade-offs: extra fees and small latency

Privacy features typically involve performance and cost trade-offs, and Aptos says its Encrypted Mempool is no exception.

In Aptos developer documentation, Encrypted Mempool transactions require a minimum gas price set to twice the network's base minimum. Aptos also reports a performance impact: in tests involving 50 nodes, it said the system adds around 20 milliseconds per block compared with the existing consensus implementation.

For traders and automated agents, those details matter operationally. While the feature is intended to lower MEV risk, it may not be cost-free-meaning users who choose encryption will likely need to weigh whether the added gas floor and marginal delay are worth the protection for their specific transaction types.

Where Aptos fits in the MEV protection landscape

Encrypted mempools are not new to crypto, and Aptos is joining a broader category of solutions designed to mitigate harmful MEV. The original report notes that Gnosis Chain launched an encrypted mempool using Shutter in July 2024, and that Ethereum 's Flashbots Protect routes transactions privately to block builders.

Aptos' differentiator, as described, is that its existing validators handle both transaction ordering and decryption rather than relying on a separate decryption committee or trusted builders. For builders and operators deciding how to integrate privacy protections, that architectural choice can affect how wallets implement support and how system trust boundaries are understood.

More broadly, Aptos' rollout also signals continued institutional interest in reducing adversarial opportunities at the transaction mempool layer. As on-chain activity grows more automated-especially with AI agents and other high-throughput systems-the“time between broadcast and ordering” becomes a key vulnerability surface.

Readers should watch how quickly wallet and app developers add support for Encrypted Mempool, whether trading venues and bots adapt to the new opt-in flow, and how Aptos communicates real-world performance under load. The feature is live now, but its long-term effectiveness will depend on adoption-particularly among the users most exposed to frontrunning and sandwich strategies.

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