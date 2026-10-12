MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) National University and San Diego Miramar College Expand Access to Higher Education for San Diego Learners New agreement provides affordable pathways to bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees for students, graduates, and employees.

October 12, 2026 4:51 PM EDT | Source: National University

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2026) - National University (NU), a nonprofit, Veteran founded institution serving more than 130,000 working, military, and career focused learners annually, and San Diego Miramar College announced a new partnership designed to expand educational opportunities for students, graduates, and employees throughout the region.

The agreement creates new pathways to bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs while providing significant tuition savings and customizable learning options that help learners continue their education while managing work, family, military service, and other commitments.

For decades, both institutions have served San Diego County learners seeking to build new skills, advance their careers, and achieve their educational goals. Through this partnership, San Diego Miramar College students will have additional opportunities to continue their academic journey from an associate degree through advanced graduate education.

"San Diego's strength has always come from the people who live, work, serve, and learn here. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to expanding educational opportunity across our community, helping learners take the next step toward a bachelor's, master's, or doctoral degree while balancing the realities of work, family, and life," said Dr. Gerardo E. de los Santos, Vice President of Community College Relations at National University.

The partnership includes several benefits for San Diego Miramar College students, graduates, and employees:

Students who complete an Associate Degree for Transfer (ADT) are eligible for National University's ADT Scholarship, which provides a 46 percent reduction in tuition when transferring to NU within 36 months of ADT completion. San Diego Miramar College graduates who have earned a bachelor's degree and wish to pursue a master's degree at NU are eligible for a 25 percent tuition discount. San Diego Miramar College employees are eligible for a 25 percent tuition discount on most bachelor's and master's degree programs. San Diego Miramar College employees pursuing doctoral programs, including the Dissertation Completion Pathway (DCP), are eligible for a 15 percent tuition discount. Students can take advantage of flexible online and hybrid learning options designed to fit busy schedules. Dedicated transfer support helps guide learners through the enrollment and transfer process.

The partnership reflects a joint commitment to helping learners access affordable educational opportunities at every stage of their journey, whether they are completing an associate degree, returning to school to advance their careers, or pursuing graduate and doctoral credentials.

"We are delighted that this partnership with National University will help our students, alums, and employees further their educational goals at a reduced tuition rate," said Dr. Wes Lundburg, President of San Diego Miramar College. "National University and Miramar College have a longstanding reputation of providing high quality, affordable education to the San Diego Region."

As employers across San Diego continue to seek talent with advanced education and specialized skills, the partnership is intended to help more learners access the credentials needed to pursue career growth while remaining connected to their communities.

While industries continue to expand, many learners are seeking additional credentials that can help them develop new skills and pursue career growth. Data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics continues to show a strong relationship between educational attainment and earnings, showing the importance of affordable pathways that help learners continue their education.

National University and San Diego Miramar College share a commitment toward expanding educational opportunities for learners at every stage of life. Both institutions serve students seeking flexible ways to advance their education, whether they are beginning their college education, returning to school after time in the workforce, balancing family and career responsibilities, or pursuing new opportunities through continued learning. This partnership creates additional avenues for those learners to continue building on their academic accomplishments and professional goals within the San Diego region.







Dr. Mark D. Milliron, president and CEO of National University (left), and Gregory A. Smith, Chancellor of the San Diego Community College District (right), sign the MOU during the official signing ceremony.

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For more information about transfer opportunities through National University, visit

About National University

National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to meeting the needs of nontraditional, working, and military students by providing accessible, affordable higher education opportunities since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU offers over 150 online and on-campus programs with flexible four-week and eight-week classes and one-to-one graduate education models designed to help students reach their goals while balancing busy lives. Since its founding, the NU community has grown to 130,000 learners served per year-50,000 degree-seeking students and 80,000 workforce and professional development students-and 255,000 alumni around the globe, many of whom serve in helping industries such as business, education, health care, cybersecurity, and law and criminal justice. To learn more about National University's new possibilities in education including next-generation education, value-rich education, and whole human education, visit .

About San Diego Miramar College

One of three colleges within the San Diego Community College District, San Diego Miramar College offers associate degrees, certificates of completion, and the first two years of a bachelor's degree. Founded in 1969, and located in Mira Mesa, the college services 16,000 students annually with 42 programs that offer 75 associate degrees and 97 career technical education certificates. Miramar College is the first California community college to offer a bachelor's of science degree in Public Safety Management. The College recently ranked second in California for how quickly students recoup their educational costs (ROI), according to a first-of-its kind analysis of California's 327 two-year public and private institutions. "Golden Returns: A Regional Look at the Return on Investment (ROI) of California's Community and Career Colleges" – prepared by the College Futures Foundation and The HEA Group. MiramarCollege is accredited by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges (ACCJC), Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC).

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Source: National University