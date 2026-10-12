MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Saudi German Hospital Dubai Launches Mental Health and Wellness Center for Children and Adolescents

October 12, 2026 5:07 PM EDT | Source: Awareness Marketing Management DWC LLC

Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2026) - Saudi German Hospital Dubai has launched the Saudi German Mental Health & Wellness Hub, unveiled at an evening event at Raffles The Palm on 9 October 2026. The Hub is designed to end the fragmented experience many families face when navigating mental healthcare by bringing psychiatrists, psychologists and relevant hospital specialties together around a single, shared plan for each patient.







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The Hub is designed as an ecosystem of comprehensive care, connecting prevention, early identification, specialist assessment, treatment, family support and ongoing follow-up through one coordinated plan for each patient.

Child and adolescent mental health sits at the centre of the model. The Hub operates on the conviction that a child's difficulties cannot be understood in isolation from their home, classroom and development, and that care should reflect all three.

Supporting children and families from the start

Services available at launch for children and adolescents include comprehensive psychiatric and psychological assessment; support for emotional, behavioural and developmental concerns; psychoeducational assessments for learning difficulties; ADHD assessment and management; and ASD assessment with individualised support across communication, social interaction and behaviour. Parent guidance and, where appropriate and with consent, collaboration with schools are built into the pathway - not offered as an afterthought.

Mental health care across every stage of life

Adult and older adult services include psychiatric assessment, medication management and individual therapy; treatment for depression, anxiety, OCD and related conditions; trauma-informed care for PTSD; geriatric psychiatry; couples and family counselling; addiction assessment and treatment; and community mental health education.

Speech and language therapy, occupational therapy and further developmental programmes are in development and will be confirmed once clinical staffing and readiness are in place.

Dr Ahmed Eissa, Group CEO of Saudi German Health UAE, said: "Many families come to us after years of seeing different specialists who never spoke to each other. A child gets one diagnosis here, a referral there, and the parents are left to hold it all together. We designed this Hub as an ecosystem of comprehensive care, bringing psychiatry, psychology and related specialties together around one plan, from early identification to treatment, follow-up and family support. This approach supports the objectives of Dubai's Mental Wealth Framework and helps more people access coordinated mental healthcare at every stage of life."

The Hub's clinical team brings expertise in adult, child and adolescent, and addiction psychiatry; clinical psychology; psychoeducational and neurodevelopmental assessment; psychotherapy; and couples and family counselling. Team members carry international experience from the UAE, Australia, Saudi Arabia and Egypt, with a specific commitment to culturally and linguistically responsive care.

As part of Saudi German Hospital Dubai, the Hub has direct access to other medical specialties when physical and mental health needs intersect - an advantage that standalone clinics cannot easily replicate.

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About Saudi German Health UAE

Saudi German Health UAE is part of the regional Saudi German Health network, providing hospital, multidisciplinary and specialist medical services through its facilities in Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman. Guided by its Caring Like Family philosophy, the group places people and their needs at the centre of the healthcare experience.

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Source: Awareness Marketing Management DWC LLC