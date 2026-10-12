'May Grace Of Maa Chandraghanta Infuse Positive Energy Into All Devotees': CM Yogi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday extended greetings to devotees on the third day of Shardiya Navratri, offering prayers to Maa Chandraghanta and seeking her blessings for courage, peace, prosperity and success.

Taking to social media platform X, CM Yogi said:“On the third day of Shardiya Navratri, countless salutations at the sacred feet of Maa Chandraghanta. May the grace of the Mother infuse positive energy into the lives of all devotees.”

“May Maa Bhagavati grant strength to all to progress on the path of righteousness, truth, and duty-this is the prayer. Jai Maa Chandraghanta,” he added.

The Chief Minister also shared a Sanskrit verse and mantra dedicated to Maa Chandraghanta, invoking the blessings of the Goddess on the auspicious occasion.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also took to X to extend his wishes, describing Maa Chandraghanta as a symbol of power, courage and protection.

“Today, on the third day of Navratri, is the day to worship and revere Maa Chandraghanta, the symbol of power, courage, and protection. Endless salutations to her. May Maa Chandraghanta destroy all evil and bless everyone with success and fame,” Gadkari posted.

The third day of Sharad Navratri falls on Tuesday, October 13, this year, with devotees worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, the third manifestation of Goddess Durga, and seeking her blessings through prayers and religious rituals.

Shardiya Navratri began on October 11 and is being observed across the country with devotion and traditional ceremonies. The nine-day Hindu festival is dedicated to Goddess Durga and marks a period of prayer, fasting and worship, with each day associated with a different manifestation of the Goddess.

Devotees observe the festival by visiting temples, performing special pujas and seeking divine blessings for happiness, prosperity and well-being.

Maa Chandraghanta is worshipped on the third day, with devotees praying for courage, strength, peace and protection from negative forces.

The festival will continue for nine days, culminating in the celebration of Vijayadashami, also known as Dussehra, which symbolises the victory of good over evil.