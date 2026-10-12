Putin Wants Peace More Than Zelensky: Trump

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Oct 13 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared more willing than Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to reach a peace agreement, even as questions mounted over alleged Russian violations of a proposed energy ceasefire.

“I think, actually, Putin wants to make a deal more than Zelensky,” Trump told reporters at the White House before departing for a political rally in Ohio.

His remarks came as reporters pressed him on Russia's continued strikes against Ukraine and whether Moscow had agreed to his proposal for halting attacks on energy infrastructure.

Trump insisted that both countries supported the ceasefire initiative, although a reporter pointed out that Putin had not publicly committed to it.

“I think they both support it. I think they want to make a deal, but they don't know how. But we're going to get them to make a deal,” he said.

Asked specifically how he intended to persuade Putin to abide by the proposed ceasefire, Trump again placed emphasis on securing Zelensky's agreement.

“Well, I think what's happening is he wants to make a deal, and we have to get Zelensky to want to make a deal,” the President said.

The exchange underscored Trump's continued confidence that he could broker an agreement between Moscow and Kyiv, despite the absence of a publicly confirmed ceasefire accepted by both governments.

When a reporter challenged his earlier assertion that Russia and Ukraine had already agreed to a ceasefire, Trump stood by his account.

“Well, they agreed, you know why? Because I said you agree, that's why. They agreed because I said they agreed and that thing has to get settled,” he said.

The President did not provide details of any formal understanding between the two countries or explain how the proposed arrangement would be monitored and enforced.

Asked about reports that Russia had violated the ceasefire by attacking Ukraine overnight, Trump said he needed to examine the circumstances.

“I'm not sure about that and we'll take a look,” he said.

He subsequently suggested that responsibility for violations was not confined to Moscow.

“Well, I'd have to look at it and see because there's been violations on both sides,” Trump said.

The President also cited what he described as mounting casualties in the conflict, arguing that the continued loss of life made a negotiated settlement urgent.

“This month, they lost 32,000 people in that war, and it's ridiculous. So, they have to get together and get it done,” he said.

Trump later repeated the figure, describing those killed as predominantly young soldiers. He did not identify the source of the estimate, which could not be independently verified from his remarks.

Asked what message he had for Putin after Zelensky reportedly expressed support for an energy ceasefire, Trump maintained that an agreement remained possible.

“Well, we're going to see what happens. We'll get it done,” he said.

Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022 and has produced years of fighting, extensive destruction of civilian infrastructure and heavy military and civilian casualties. Both governments have repeatedly accused the other of attacking energy facilities and other targets.