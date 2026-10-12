Mamata Wants Polls With Old Voter Lists Amid Row Over Electoral Rolls

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said elections should be conducted using the existing electoral rolls until the names of all eligible voters are included in the lists, amid the Opposition's protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. Speaking to the reporters, Banerjee said,“I think legal voters' names should be on the list. As long as their names are not included in the list, we think the election should be conducted using the old list.”

INDIA Bloc Protests Electoral Roll Revision

On Monday, INDIA bloc leaders and supporters, led by Rahul Gandhi, marched through Barakhamba Road towards the Supreme Court of India on Monday, over the alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The leaders filed a petition in the apex court.

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan described the demonstration led by Rahul Gandhi as a significant struggle to protect democracy and ensure free and fair elections.“This is a protest that will be marked in Indian history. It is the biggest struggle under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi to protect democracy. I am proud to have been part of it,” Satheesan said.

He said an accurate electoral roll was essential for fair elections and alleged that attempts had been made to manipulate voter lists in several states, particularly where the BJP had a chance of coming to power.“The struggle under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi is to ensure that fair elections are held in the country. We must show that democratic forces and millions of people stand with him,” he said.

Satheesan further alleged that prolonged rule could lead to restrictions on civil liberties if elections were manipulated.

Keralam Minister P K Kunhalikutty also called on people across the country to support Rahul Gandhi's protest, alleging that democratic rights were under threat.“The protests are taking place in Delhi after enduring a lot of hardships. A dictatorial rule is prevailing in the country. Protests are being suppressed. The entire country must stand with Rahul Gandhi in this protest. Otherwise, your vote will have no value,” Kunhalikutty said.

He claimed that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls had not achieved its intended purpose in Keralam because the state remained vigilant. Questioning the direction of Indian democracy, Kunhalikutty demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, saying the protests would continue until then.

BJP Hits Back at Opposition

Meanwhile, Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia hit back and accused opposition parties of attempting to create instability in the country and targeting democratic institutions.“The Congress party and certain anti-national political parties are attempting to create an atmosphere of instability across the country. They have also targeted the nation's democratic institutions,” Saikia said.

He accused the Congress of questioning Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and the Election Commission of India (ECI) when it loses elections while accepting them when it wins.“When they win elections, they deem EVMs and the Election Commission to be fine; yet, when they lose, they claim the EVMs and the Election Commission are flawed. This reflects Congress's double standards, and the public has realised it,” he said.

Saikia added that the BJP would organise a public awareness rally in Assam on Tuesday to counter what he described as the opposition's agenda.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh also criticised the Opposition's protest, alleging that the Congress questioned the credibility of elections only in states where it suffered defeats.“The election is deemed 'fair' only where the Congress wins, places like Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, and Karnataka, or where you joined hands with the DMK to gain power. You should stop this charade; the public sees through it,” Singh said.

He added,“Where you win, the ECI is fine, and the EVMs are fine; but where you lose, suddenly Modi is a thief, the ECI is a thief, the CEC is a thief-everyone is a thief.” (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)