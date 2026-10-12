Azerbaijan Plans To Increase Renewable Energy Capacity To 8 GW By 2032 Elvin Ashrafzade

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan plans to increase its renewable energy capacity to 8 gigawatts (GW) by 2032.

This was stated by Elvin Ashrafzade, Deputy Permanent Representative of Azerbaijan to the United Nations, during discussions at the UN General Assembly on sustainable development, climate change and energy security on October 12.

The diplomat noted that Azerbaijan currently supplies natural gas to 16 countries and, as one of the world's leading pipeline gas exporters, makes a significant contribution to Europe's energy security.

According to him, agreements have been signed to develop an additional 6 GW of solar and wind power capacity by 2030. This will make it possible to triple the existing capacity. The country plans to increase this figure to 8 GW by 2032.

Elvin Ashrafzade said that, under Azerbaijan's updated climate commitments, the target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40% has been brought forward from 2050 to 2035. Work is also underway to establish green energy zones in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions.

The diplomat recalled the key outcomes of COP29, including the tripling of the global climate finance target, the launch of carbon market mechanisms under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, and progress towards ensuring the operationalization of the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage.

He stated that Azerbaijan fully supports the leadership of Türkiye and Australia in preparations for COP31. He added that the country would continue to cooperate with all partners to build on the progress achieved in Baku and Belém and to deliver concrete outcomes at COP31, which will be held in Antalya.

Elvin Ashrafzade noted that the expansion of renewable energy projects would also create new opportunities for Azerbaijan to export green electricity to European markets in the future.