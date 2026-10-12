Earthquake Today: Magnitude 6 Tremor Jolts Panama Days After Massive 7.7 Quake

MENAFN - Live Mint) An earthquake of magnitude 6 struck Panama on Monday, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), days after a powerful magnitude 7.7 quake hit the country.

The latest tremor occurred at a depth of 35 kilometres (22 miles), the EMSC said. It came as Panama continued to deal with the aftermath of Friday's major earthquake, which damaged homes and infrastructure across several central provinces.

Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Panama

The magnitude 6 earthquake added to concerns in Panama following Friday's devastating tremor. The country has recorded more than 300 aftershocks since the magnitude 7.7 earthquake, as authorities continue to assess the damage and monitor seismic activity.

Further details about the latest earthquake, including its impact and whether it caused additional damage, were not immediately available.

Panama's magnitude 7.7 earthquake damaged hundreds of homes

Friday's magnitude 7.7 earthquake caused widespread damage to homes and infrastructure across Panama's central provinces, prompting the government to declare a national state of emergency over the weekend.

Emergency authorities reported no deaths, but at least 27 people were injured and nearly 900 homes were damaged. Officials cautioned that the figures could rise as assessments continue, particularly in remote communities.

The provinces of Los Santos, Coclé, Veraguas and Herrera were among the worst affected, authorities said.

(More detail awaited)