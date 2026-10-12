Lion Copper Corp. To Present At The Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference October 13Th

YERINGTON, Nev., Oct. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lion Copper Corp. (OTCQB:LCGMF; CSE:LCU), based in Yerington, NV, focused on the Yerington Copper Project, today announced that John Banning, Chief Executive Officer & Director, will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 13th, 2026.

DATE: October 13th

TIME: 11:30 AM ET

Available for 1x1 meetings: October 13th. Schedule 1x1 meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at .

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About Lion Copper Corp.

Lion Copper Corp. is a copper development company advancing its flagship copper assets in Yerington, Nevada, through a strategic Earn-In Agreement with Nuton, a Rio Tinto venture. The Company's principal assets include the Yerington Copper Project and the Bear Deposit.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Lion Copper Corp.

John Banning

Chief Executive Officer & Director

775-463-9600

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Virtual Investor Conferences

Greg Young

VP Corporate Services

OTC Markets Group

(212) 652-5958

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